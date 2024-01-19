Oyebanji meets contractors, reviews progress, urges compliance with quality, deadline

Ekitit State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji on Friday met with all contractors handling different road projects in the State, directing them to speed up work on their respective projects within the next two months, before the advent of the rainy season.

The Governor who insisted that his administration would not owe any of them, said payment would be made once the supervisory ministry gives approval for payment, based on satisfactory work.

Stating that the state government intends to embark on many projects this year, the Governor said only contractors that deliver quality jobs and timely too, would be considered for other engagements.

The Governor, together with the the Commissioner for Works, Mr Sola Adebayo and the ministry’s engineers as well as the Special Adviser, office of Project Monitoring, Hon Femi Ajayi and other top officials undertook critical appraisals of all the projects as well as the performances of the contractors at the meeting.

“It is important we take advantage of the two to three months we have before the rainy season sets in to complete many of the projects”, Governor Oyebanji told the contractors who also presented updates on their projects.

The contractors and contracting firms at the meeting include China Civii Engineering Company (CCECC), Immobiliare Construction Company, STEP Development Limited, Craneburg Construction, and Peculiar Ultimate Concerns Limited.

Others are: Kouris Construction Nigeria Limited, Dromo International Limited, Leadgate Global Construction Company Limited, RUDY Construction Nigeria Limited, Dortmund and Co Limited, and Delko Hildings Nigeria Limited.

Projects that were appraised included: Atlas- Ajebandele- Deeper Life- Alasia- Omisanjana Road; Ado- Iworoko- Ifaki Road; Ikere – Igbara Odo Road; Ijigbo- Ajilosun Flyover Bridge; Ado- Ekiti City Ring Road (Phase 1); Ikere-Ilawe Road; and Agric Olope- Moferere- Odo Ado Road.

Others are Ikole-Ara- Isinbode Road; Ado- Ilawe Road; Ikere- Ise- Emure Road; Ilawe- Erijiyan Road; Igede- Ilawe Road; GRA 3rd Extension Road; Dualisation of GRA 3rd Extension Road; Igbara Odo- Ikogosi Road; Hospitak Management Board Road; and Itapa- Ijelu Road and additional works on River Ele Bridge.

The Governor promised to do an on- the- spot assessment of all the projects within the next two weeks to further ascertain the level of compliance.

The Governor also urged the citizens of the state, especially community leaders to take ownership of the various projects in their areas, in order to ensure timely and quality delivery.