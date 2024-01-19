Lafia Erupts in Protest as Supreme Court Affirms Sule’s Election

Lafia Erupts in Protest as Supreme Court Affirms Sule’s Election

Friday, January 19, 2024 3:19 pm


Protests in Lafia

Protests in Lafia

NKRUMAH BANKONG-OBI/Lafia

Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital is in panic mode as protests have erupted in parts of the city. The riots follow the declaration of Governor Sule Abdullahi as the validly elected governor of Nasarawa State by the Supreme Court on Friday.

Sandaji junction on the Lafia-Jos Road and environs were filled with protesters who burnt tires and fired flares to register their disagreement with the ruling of the Nation’s apex court. When our reporter visited the scene, motorists were seen diverting through Alkali Street, Kurikyo Road to access Bukan Sidi area in order to continue on their journey.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Nasarawa State Police Command, Ramhan Nansel, a deputy superintendent of Police told TheNEWS that “Action has been taken. There has been a deployment [before the ruling] and there will be more deployment, nothing to worry about.”

David Ombugadu, top, challenging the election of Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State

David Ombugadu, top, challenged the election of Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State

The Supreme Court’s verdict follows an appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate in the March 18, 2023 governorship election, David Ombugadu, challenging the judgment of the Court of Appeal which reinstated affirmed the election of Governor Sule last month. The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, GEPT had in October annulled the election of Governor Sule, citing substantial non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022. The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, was ordered to withdraw the certificate of return issued him and give same to Ombugadu.

Dissatisfied with the verdict, Governor Sule and the APC approached the Court of Appeal, praying it to set aside the judgment of the Tribunal and uphold his election as declared by the INEC in March. The long-drawn ligation has polarised the State along ethnic, religious and political lines, with even high-profile individuals accused of making inciting comments in the media.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Farmers affected my draught 11 hours ago

    Time for Climate Action is now
    The ancient town of Ilamo Ekiti in Ikole Local Government of Ekiti State, will come alive as from next week as traditional activities begin in respect of the burial of a respected community leader and business woman, Late Chief Mrs. Victoria Yewande Ayeni, mother of the Peoples Democratic Party Senatorial candidate in the last year's general election 13 hours ago

    Former Nigerian Breweries Manager, Ayeni Buries Mum Feb. 2
    Ogazi Igbonekwu Ogazimorah 13 hours ago

    Enugu Centenary Demolitions- Truth to be Told
    Dele Alake 15 hours ago

    FG awaits forensic investigation on actual cause of Ibadan explosion
    Nigeria's Minister of Budget & Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, (who represented President Bola Tinubu) and other leaders at the opening of the two-day 19th Summit of Heads of State & Government of the Non-Aligned Movement in Kampala, Uganda. 15 hours ago

    President Tinubu calls for review of global tax system, affirms commitment to multilateralism
    Former President Yahya Jammeh 16 hours ago

    Former Gambian Leader, Jammeh, Still A Power Broker, 7 Years On
    Asue Ighodalo 16 hours ago

    Edo 2024: My focus will remain on touching lives positively – Asue Ighodalo
    On Saturday, January 20, 2024, Gov. Siminalayi Fubara kicking off of the 2024 NPA Port Harcourt International Polo Tournament at the Polo Club on Saturday 17 hours ago

    Fubara flags off NPA International Polo Tournament