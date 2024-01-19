Lafia Erupts in Protest as Supreme Court Affirms Sule’s Election

NKRUMAH BANKONG-OBI/Lafia

Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital is in panic mode as protests have erupted in parts of the city. The riots follow the declaration of Governor Sule Abdullahi as the validly elected governor of Nasarawa State by the Supreme Court on Friday.

Sandaji junction on the Lafia-Jos Road and environs were filled with protesters who burnt tires and fired flares to register their disagreement with the ruling of the Nation’s apex court. When our reporter visited the scene, motorists were seen diverting through Alkali Street, Kurikyo Road to access Bukan Sidi area in order to continue on their journey.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Nasarawa State Police Command, Ramhan Nansel, a deputy superintendent of Police told TheNEWS that “Action has been taken. There has been a deployment [before the ruling] and there will be more deployment, nothing to worry about.”

The Supreme Court’s verdict follows an appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate in the March 18, 2023 governorship election, David Ombugadu, challenging the judgment of the Court of Appeal which reinstated affirmed the election of Governor Sule last month. The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, GEPT had in October annulled the election of Governor Sule, citing substantial non-compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022. The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, was ordered to withdraw the certificate of return issued him and give same to Ombugadu.

Dissatisfied with the verdict, Governor Sule and the APC approached the Court of Appeal, praying it to set aside the judgment of the Tribunal and uphold his election as declared by the INEC in March. The long-drawn ligation has polarised the State along ethnic, religious and political lines, with even high-profile individuals accused of making inciting comments in the media.