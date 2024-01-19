Kogi communal clash claims 2 lives, 70 houses 

Friday, January 19, 2024 4:27 pm


Gunmen

Richard Elesho

Two persons have been confirmed killed and scores of properties set on fire in a clash between two communities in Ankpa Local Government Area of Kogi State. The warring communities are Oturpo-Ojile and Ochi-Ibadan.

This was disclosed on the floor of the Kogi State House of Assembly on Thursday by member representing Ankpa I state Constituency, Hon. Akus Lawal.

Trouble   started when some villagers in Ochi-Ibadan allegedly killed a man from Oturpo-Ojile who  was returning from Lagos to his own village, (Oturpo-Ojile).

Aggrieved over the death of their son, some youths from Oturpo-Ojile in a reprisal attack  went straight to

Ochi-Ibadan and allegedly  burnt down over 70 houses.

According to the lawmaker: “The sad incident occurred on 14th January, 2024. The communal clash between two communities is very worrisome and should not repeat itself again.

“We were informed by the death of one man from Oturpo-Ojile while returning from a journey led to a reprisal attack by his people on Ochi-Ibadan village, whom they accused to have caused the death of their son. Over 70 houses and many properties in Ochi-Ibadan were burnt down.

Lawal commended the state Commissioner of Police, Bethrand Onuoha, for visiting the communities for an on the spot assessment and Governor Yahaya Bello for his quick response and prayed that such communal clash will not repeat itself.

He, however, appealed to the Kogi State Emergency Management Agency to immediately provide relief materials for all the affected victims.

The spokesman of the state police command,  SP William Aya, confirmed the incident. He said that  Samuel Peter and one other person were killed by mob action following a comunal clash between Oturpo-Ojile and Ochi-Ibadan villages after Peter was killed.

According to him,”thirty houses  were razed while several property were destroyed.” He added that normalcy has been restored in the area.

 

