House Leader impeached over alleged indecent dressing

Friday, January 19, 2024 12:25 pm


 

Governor Godwin Obaseki

Governor Godwin Obaseki

By Jethro Ibileke

The Leader of the Legislative arm of Owan West local government council in Edo state, Mrs. Joy Ohonyon, has been impeached over allegation of improper dressing to plenary and divulging official information.

The embattled former House Leader was also accused of preventing plenary on different occasions, wrong use of parliamentary language and lacking the intellectual capacity to lead the House.

Samuel Aweh and eight other members of the House had earlier signed a petition for the removal of Mrs Ohonyon, while the impeachment motion was moved by Felix Atiba and was seconded by Elijah Ohimai.

The petitioners said the move was in accordance with section 19 of Edo State Local Government Law, as amended in 2002; and order 13, rule 3 of the standard order and rule of the legislative councils in Edo State.

The petition reads in parts: “It is not only that Hon. Joy Ohonyon is not capable of presiding well at plenaries, she lacks the intellectual ability to lead.

“She is flippant and divulges official information. This is detrimental to the business of the House.

“Besides, she prevented plenary on different occasions, improper dressing to plenary and wrong use of parliamentary language.”

Following the removal of Mrs Ohonyon, the House unanimously voted Mr. Saturday Ohimai Ezomon as her replacement.

The former House Leader could not be reached for comment.

 

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

