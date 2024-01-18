Jigawa pays N1. 823 billion to 702 retirees in one year

Jigawa pays N1. 823 billion to 702 retirees in one year

Thursday, January 18, 2024 9:28 pm


Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi

Jigawa State Governor Umar Namadi

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Dutse

Jigawa State government paid N1. 823 billion to 702 retirees between 2023 and January, 2024, as benefits after 35 years in the state  civil service scheme.

Executive Secretary of  the  Jigawa State and Local Government Contributory Pension Scheme Board, Alhaji Kamilu Aliyu Musa, hinted this while addressing the beneficiaries at the premises of the Board.

According to him, “over N1. 823 Billion was disbursed as payment of terminal benefits to 702 who exited from active service on attainment of 35 years in service between the period of    2023 to January this year.”

Alhaji Aliyu Musa said the payment was categorized into four phases, adding  that the first batch of 577 retired staff consist of those who retired either by reaching the mandatory retirement age of 35 years in service or sixty years by birth were paid N1,506,610,189.71 Billion.

He further stated that the second categories of 86  staff are those who died while on active service, where their relations were paid the sum of N292,961,356.02million, while the third batch consist of thirty-eight retirees who retired from service and started receiving monthly pension but died before reaching their minimum period of five years after retirement. These people were paid N23, 838,498.17million.

He said the last batch was beneficiary who did not contribute up to a period of five years, and the law stated that for every staff to qualify to be paid from the scheme was for him to contribute for a minimum period of five years.

Under this category, we have paid one person, the sum of N21, 446.02 including 15% interest.

The Executive Secretary warned Pensioners across Jigawa State to be wary of fraudsters, insisting  that: “Our services are free; never bribe any of our staff for your terminal benefits, as we worked under guidelines establishing our Board in line with consonant of Pension regulations.”

Alhaji  Aliyu Musa called on citizens of the State to continue to support the Government with their prayers in order to achieve a better Jigawa where everyone will be comfortable in the shared prosperity agenda of the State.

He expressed appreciation to Governor Malam Umar A. Namadi, for his care and magnanimity to Pensioners in the State, adding that the prompt payment of Pension and gratuity has helped to lifting the burdens of Pensioners and prayed that God would continue to fortify him to do more.

He stated that the gesture would enhance service delivery as well as bolster the well-being of the retirees to enjoy a fulfilled life after service.

“The State Government and the Board will continue to ensure prompt payment of Pension and other entitlements to workers for better service delivery, well being of retirees and fulfilled life after service,” Aliyu said.

Some of the beneficiaries, thanked the Governor for prioritizing issues concerning Pensioners’ welfare.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Ifedayo Babalola 5 hours ago

    Nigeria’s League Table of Tragedies
    VP Shettima 5 hours ago

    At World Economic Forum: VP Shettima Urges African Leaders to Ramp Up 3% Of Continent’s Global GDP
    L-R: Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, honourable Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake and Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Sule during a courtesy visit to the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development office to straightened partnership on solid minerals sector, in Abuja, on Jan. 18, 2024 6 hours ago

    Alake, Nasarawa Governor Strengthen Collaboration on Mining Sector Development
    8 hours ago

    FCT Insecurity: Nasarawa State Police Command Beefs Up Security in Boundary Towns
    Shell's Bonga offshore oil platform in Nigeria 10 hours ago

    Two reasons Shell’s divestment won’t result in revenue loss to Nigeria
    Senator Babafemi Ojudu, second left,Chief (Mrs) Nike Okundaye, Governor Oyebanji, Omoba Yemisi Shyllon and others 10 hours ago

    Oyebanji inaugurates Trustees for ‘Olowe of Ise’ Arts Foundation, Museum
    Shola Osunkeye, the reviewer, top. Below, from right, General Yakubu Gowon, Aisha Buhari, Former President Buhari, President Bola Tinubu, former VP Osinbajo during the book presentation 10 hours ago

    The Untold Story of The Muhammadu Buhari Enigma
    Johnson Babalola 11 hours ago

    Coins of Consequence: The Unseen Cost of Valuing Money Above All Else