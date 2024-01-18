Jigawa pays N1. 823 billion to 702 retirees in one year

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Dutse

Jigawa State government paid N1. 823 billion to 702 retirees between 2023 and January, 2024, as benefits after 35 years in the state civil service scheme.

Executive Secretary of the Jigawa State and Local Government Contributory Pension Scheme Board, Alhaji Kamilu Aliyu Musa, hinted this while addressing the beneficiaries at the premises of the Board.

According to him, “over N1. 823 Billion was disbursed as payment of terminal benefits to 702 who exited from active service on attainment of 35 years in service between the period of 2023 to January this year.”

Alhaji Aliyu Musa said the payment was categorized into four phases, adding that the first batch of 577 retired staff consist of those who retired either by reaching the mandatory retirement age of 35 years in service or sixty years by birth were paid N1,506,610,189.71 Billion.

He further stated that the second categories of 86 staff are those who died while on active service, where their relations were paid the sum of N292,961,356.02million, while the third batch consist of thirty-eight retirees who retired from service and started receiving monthly pension but died before reaching their minimum period of five years after retirement. These people were paid N23, 838,498.17million.

He said the last batch was beneficiary who did not contribute up to a period of five years, and the law stated that for every staff to qualify to be paid from the scheme was for him to contribute for a minimum period of five years.

Under this category, we have paid one person, the sum of N21, 446.02 including 15% interest.

The Executive Secretary warned Pensioners across Jigawa State to be wary of fraudsters, insisting that: “Our services are free; never bribe any of our staff for your terminal benefits, as we worked under guidelines establishing our Board in line with consonant of Pension regulations.”

Alhaji Aliyu Musa called on citizens of the State to continue to support the Government with their prayers in order to achieve a better Jigawa where everyone will be comfortable in the shared prosperity agenda of the State.

He expressed appreciation to Governor Malam Umar A. Namadi, for his care and magnanimity to Pensioners in the State, adding that the prompt payment of Pension and gratuity has helped to lifting the burdens of Pensioners and prayed that God would continue to fortify him to do more.

He stated that the gesture would enhance service delivery as well as bolster the well-being of the retirees to enjoy a fulfilled life after service.

“The State Government and the Board will continue to ensure prompt payment of Pension and other entitlements to workers for better service delivery, well being of retirees and fulfilled life after service,” Aliyu said.

Some of the beneficiaries, thanked the Governor for prioritizing issues concerning Pensioners’ welfare.