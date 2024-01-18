Amaewhule threatens to stop  receiving correspondence from the Rivers Governor if…

*Condemns in strong terms the recalcitrant and discourteous behaviour of staff of Government House

* Screens confirms nine Commissioner nominees

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers State House of Assembly under the leadership of Martin Amaewhule on Wednesday,has condemned in strong terms the recalcitrant and discourteous behaviour of staff of Government House towards receiving mails emanating from the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Rt. Hon. Amaewhule gave the condemnation during the screening of nine Pro-Wike returnee Commissioners and threatened that “if such factiousness and spite continue, the House will cease to receive correspondence from the Governor”.

Amaewhule pointed out that “Resolutions of the House are religiously transmitted to the office of the Governor, but staff of Government House often decline to receive such Resolutions”.

Those whose nominations were confirmed include:Professor Zacchaeus Adangor, Dr. Jacobson Nbina, Dr. Gift Worlu, Mrs. Inimefien Aguma, Engr. Chukwuemeka Woke, Prof Chinedu Mmom, Dr. Dakorinama Kelly – George, Isaac Kamalu, Esq., and Mr. Ben Chioma as Commissioners and members of the Rivers State Executive Council.

The statement further added confirmation is sequel to a letter read on the Floor of the House, which was forwarded to the House by the Governor of the State, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, praying the House to screen and confirm the nominees, pursuant to Section 192 of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

