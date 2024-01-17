Asue Ighodalo formally declares for Edo guber, promises to eliminate deprivation, insecurity

By Jethro Ibileke

An aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 21 September, 2024 gubernatorial election in Edo State, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, on Wednesday formally declared his intention to contest the ticket for the election.

The immediate past Chairman of Sterling Bank, Mr. Asue Ighodalo, made the declaration at a well-attended event that held at the premises of the party secretariat on Airport Road in Benin City.

Addressing the huge crowd of leaders and party supporters, the governorship hopeful said he is running for the Edo top job to deliver real solutions, that can unleash the promise of a new future for Edo people.

He said: “As governor, by the grace of God, my mission will be to create an Edo where quality education is accessible to all, where hard work is rewarded and where our talented youth can turn their dreams and aspirations into reality.

“I believe in the promise of an Edo where every person, regardless of their start in life, can write their own story of success -if we take the right steps, together. My policies as governor-if you will give me your mandate-will be focused on unlocking this promise, for all of us, in key areas.

“My ultimate objective is to lead a government that eliminates deprivation in all its forms, and makes Edo the best place to live and work in Nigeria. Our economic policies will uplift the poor, support the hard-working men and women of this state, and encourage entrepreneurship and innovation.

“No part of Edo will be left behind. From the high plains of Kukuruku to the lush vegetation of Ilushi; from the rich, red sands of Sakponba, to Esanlands’ incredible biodiversity, we have all that is needed to make our state a mesmerizing destination for progress and wealth.

“Across each administrative zone, in Edo North, Edo Central and Edo South, we will create practical and focused economic development teams that will harness each area’s unique potential to create wealth for all our people.

“I believe strongly that education is the gateway to opportunity, so we will continue to invest in education as a priority from primary schools to secondary and tertiary institutions — throughout the state. We will ensure that our educational system becomes a beacon of hope, and ladder to opportunity. We will make Edo State’s educational system our key to ending generational poverty, for good, in our great state”.

The governorship aspirant stated that if given the opportunity to serve, he intends to be the Chief Welfare Officer of the state, providing good and affordable healthcare, decent living conditions and basic food security for the people of the state, just as he promised to tackle insecurity in all of its forms, noting that an improved economy will reduce some types of insecurity.

“Ending insecurity will not only mean that we can protect our people, it will allow us to maximise the potential economic advantages of our rich cultural heritage. Under the guidance, and with the blessings of our traditional fathers, we will be able to leverage our history and talent to create the cultural environment that will drive a robust tourism economy-proudly and respectfully rooted in the very essence of who we are as a people.

“Of course, no part of Edo can truly develop without the necessary infrastructure to facilitate growth. We will make it our urgent and pressing priority to build and maintain high-quality roads across Edo state, and take advantage of our unique location to connect our people to even greater opportunities, that will flow from the passage of travellers transiting through our state.

“Beyond roads, we will build rail networks across the senatorial zones that will allow us to move not just our people and tourists but also agricultural produce, economic goods and finished products across, and beyond the state. We will continue and conclude ongoing plans to develop the Benin Port, infrastructure that will raise real inclusive growth in the state substantially and qualitatively,” Ighodalo further promised.

Besides, he said to improve access to electricity, his administration will invest in replicating the success of the Ossiomo independent power project, across the three senatorial zones and explore affordable ways of providing electricity in rural areas, even as he said his government will create an enabling environment for businesses and people to thrive across the state, and activate economic corridors that will connect our value added goods and Services to domestic and global markets.

“These are not simply ambitious dreams; they are carefully thought-out and financially achievable plans. With innovative financing and cross-sector partnerships, we will access the financial resources to fund these projects, and more.

“My personal experience, local and international networks, and decades of negotiating, fundraising and project finance experience are part of what I will bring to bear to achieve our goals,” he said.