VP Shettima off to Davos, to represent Nigeria at World Economic Forum

Sunday, January 14, 2024 6:02 pm


At the instance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, the Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima has departed Abuja to represent Nigeria at the 2024 annual meeting of the World Economic Forum scheduled to hold in Davos, Switzerland.

The VP will join other political and business leaders across the world at the annual Forum to discuss global socio-economic and development issues.

Top on Vice President Shettima’s agenda, apart from the plenary session, is the launch of the Private Sector Action Plan for African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) at a special session to be co-chaired by him.

He is also billed to hold high-level discussions with the Managing Director of IFC, Makhtar Diop and the Prime Minister of Vietnam, Pham Minh Chinh, among others.

Also on the sidelines of the annual meeting, Sen. Shettima will chair a roundtable dialogue on Nigeria’s economic path. He will also attend a special session dedicated to building trust in the global energy transition programme.

The Vice President is expected to return to Nigeria after participating in the week-long event.

