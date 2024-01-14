Supreme Court ruling: The triumphant entry of Abba Gida-Gida into Kano 

*CP Gumel ensure adequate security

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

For Kano State Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, admirably called Abba Gida Gida, his popularity in the political landscape of Kano has stood the test of time, following the unprecedented crowd that graced his homecoming, after savoring victory as the authentic Governor of Kano State at the Supreme Court, in Abuja, last Friday.

As early as 7 a.m, on Sunday, thousands of his supporters and members of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), left their and occupied strategic locations from where they believe Governor Yusuf”s convoy would pass through. At every nooks and crannies within Kano city, the chanting of the slogan, “Kano sai Abba Gida Gida, Kano sai Abba Gida-Gida,” rented the air, as residents, both men, women and even children defied the cold, trekking through so many kilometres with the snake-paced convoy that mearndered through the streets of the city in several hours, after passing hoards of supporters between Kaduna maintain and Zaria.

Indeed, for several hours, the ancient commercial city of Kano remained agog as thousands of residents stormed Kano streets, in peaceful mood, awaiting the return of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and his entourage, after the Supreme Court verdict that upheld his election as the Governor of Kano State during the March 18, governorship election in the state.

Recall that the Kano governorship election petition tribunal and the Apeeal Court had annulled the election of Governor Yusuf, and handed down victory to Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of the All Progressive Congress (APC), but the Supreme Court in Abuja, last Friday, moved against the their judgements and affirmed the victory of Governor Yusuf during the last governorship election in the state.

Contrary to feelers that their could chaos after the Supreme Court judgement, Govenor Yusuf’s supporters and members of the NNPP, engaged in a peaceful celebration that received the commendation of the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel and other security chiefs who had prepared for any eventuality, even as members of the opposition also did not engage in any open violent action after the Supreme Court verdict. Speaking to our Correspondent on preparations for the return of Governor Yusuf, CP Gumel assured that all arrangements have been put in place awaiting the return of Governor Yusuf. Indeed, our Correspondent reports that the police and other security operatives were equal to the task, controlling the huge crowd that were trailing the convoy of Govenor Yusuf.

Our Correspondent gathered that Governor Yusuf, was accompanied by three other Governors who came in solidarity with him, all the way from Abuja. His Deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo, members of the state Executive Council, and NNPP bigwigs from Kano and across the country also accompanied Governor Yusuf back to Kano, after the Supreme Court ruling, last Friday.

Hundreds of thousands of supporters and members of the NNPP had gathered at Chiromawa village, along Zaria Road, the entry point to Kano from Abuja, while many others lined up along the streets leading to Filin Mahaha, venue of the grand victory rally, where Governor Yusuf addressed a mammoth crowd.

Kano, however, remained calm, but in celebration mood, with most residents adorned with red clothes, caps and scarf to fit.

Describing the scenario, a Kano-based journalist and public commentator, Comrade Yakubu Salisu wrote: “Like a hero is celebrated after winning a fierce battle, so Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf returned to Kano on Sunday. The Governor who came to power in 2023 was faced with challenges from the oppositions especially the ruling APC who contended with him over his victory as the governor of the state.