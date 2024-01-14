I tried to cultivate Fawehinmi’s friendship but failed- Babangida

I tried to cultivate Fawehinmi’s friendship but failed- Babangida

Sunday, January 14, 2024 8:22 am


Ibrahim Babangida, left, and Gani Fawehinmi

Ibrahim Babangida, left, and Gani Fawehinmi

When former Nigerian Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, was fielding questions from Laolu Akande on Channels Tv, program, Inside Source,  recently, he described the late Gani Fawehinmi as a good critic.

Babangida added that he tried to make the human rights activist and lawyer his friend but couldn’t succeed.

Babangida added: “If we come up with a policy, my first question to my staff was: What would Gani Fawehinmi say?

“I like listening to him.

“I made it a point to become his friend.

“He was very friendly with one of my former ministers, the late Alex Akinyele.

“They were very good friends, and (Alex) he tried to make us very good friends.

“He (Fawehinmi) is a good critic and he doesn’t want to be seen with someone that people already perceived as ‘an evil genius.’”

On how he handled his critics who labelled him as “an evil genius”, the octogenarian said he learnt to accommodate criticisms.

Babangida also said he had eyes for talents as Nigeria’s head of state and went for the best minds.

He said he convinced many bright minds to become members of his cabinet by telling them it was in the interest of Nigeria’s development.

Fawehinmi, who lived April 1938 to September 2009, was detained about 17 times during the regime of Babangida, who was in power between August 1985 and August 1993

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Union Bank 25 mins ago

    Union Bank Pledges Seamless Service as New Management Resumes
    Hope Uzodimma 2 hours ago

    Uzodimma Dissolves Cabinet, Removes Imo LG Sole Administrators
    Ibadan explosion 4 hours ago

    Cause of Ibadan explosion now identified
    Explosion in Ibadan 4 hours ago

    Oyo govt reacts to explosion in Ibadan
    Professor Gabriel Osoba 4 hours ago

    Why those teaching and instructing students should raise their level of competence in English- Prof Osoba
    chairman of Aguata Local Government Area, Anambra State, Dr. Chibueze Ofobuike 5 hours ago

    Feats of Chairman Ofobuike as Reason to Believe
    6 hours ago

    Ezeuko Bags Chieftaincy Title As Igwe Aguluezechukwu Marks 47th Coronation Anniversary
    Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola (left); Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu (fourth left); the celebrant and former interim National Chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande (fourth right); Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun (second right); former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba (right) and others during Chief Akande’s 85th birthday celebration at the International Conference Centre in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Tuesday, 16 January 2024. 14 hours ago

    Tinubu, Shettima, Governors, Others Storm Ibadan for Akande at 85