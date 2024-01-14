Edo 2024: As Governor,  I Can Solve Some of the Critical Problems of the state- Sylvester Akhaine

Renowned professor of Political Science and governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Sylvester Akhaine, spoke on the challenges of development in the state and his magic wand that will return Edo to path of economic vibrancy.

Year 2024 will witness some by-elections and off-season governorship polls in Edo and Ondo states, what are your expectations?

My expectations are that the will of the people should triumph. As is well known, democracy is about the will of the people – popular sovereignty. The electoral commission should improve on the degree of transparency and credibility of our elections. As the off-cycle elections will hold in two states this year, it is a big opportunity for INEC to excel and win the trust of the electorate.

The elections matter because they will provide opportunities for the people of Ondo and Edo to choose the right leadership to transform their lives for the better.

There were a lot of unmet expectations last year, especially on the 2023 general elections, many blamed INEC while some blamed weak institutions for the flaws, what is your take on this?

One major deficit of the last election was the non-transmission of the results from the polling units electronically and in real time. It divested the last general election of required legitimacy. The deficiency should be corrected in these coming elections.

Institutions are dynamic. The flaw of the electoral process in Nigeria arises from the nature of accumulation of resources. In Nigeria, politics has become the only game in town attracting both the good and ugly. Once there is a change in the nature of accumulation, state actors will have to source resources to govern, not reliance on unearned petro-dollars to run the government, there will be less desperation to go into government because it will become a social responsibility to govern, not self-aggrandisement. So, in essence, institutions and actors are shaped by the nature of the economy.

Can you point at some political events that happened last year, which you will never wish for Nigeria again?

The polarisation that the 2023 election engendered was a threat to national unity and could have degenerated into a civil war of ethnic nature. We need to work hard on rules of succession, routinised them and minimise instability in the polity.

Are you aware of how things have degenerated in Edo and what gives you the impression that you can fix the wrath?

I know my state very well. I know the liabilities and the possibilities. The state’s total debt is about N384 billion as of June 2023. The state used to be one of the food baskets of the country. Today, people can barely feed themselves. The transformation of the agricultural sector harbours a great deal of potential to grow IGR and achieve self-sufficiency in food production.

I believe I can help solve some of the critical problems such as the absence of basic social amenities, above all grow the internally generated revenue through many innovative programmes such as ecotourism and backward integration in the agro industrial sector and many more. My team has developed a blue book for implementation. I believe Edo people will smile again.

Why are you contesting under APC, given its less than satisfactory performance in the last nine years in Nigeria and the way it lost power in Edo State?

There’s a general perception that APC has not done well but that’s why the incumbent administration came up with the renewed hope agenda.The fortune of the party in the state was not because of poor performance but a result of personality clashes. Comrade Adams Oshiomhole tarred a number of roads and revamped some of the schools that were in bad shape.

Nothing to fear. I am the pride of the party. My credibility profile is very high. I was a frontline pro-democracy activist in the country and suffered for our democracy. Edo state and Nigeria can be better. My agenda for development is about Edo people and I have the master key to solving some of the problems. Also, my personality commands cross-partisan appeal.

With my candidacy, APC will win fair and square. We will turn Edo State into the Kerala of Nigeria with amazing social programmes.

Are you one of the anointed aspirants of the APC godfathers in the state that will determine who wins the primary?

The party believes in a level playing ground for all aspirants. I don’t know of any anointed candidates by godfathers. I believe in the anointing of the Almighty God. His grace is sufficient for me. In a democracy, the will of the people is supreme.

What are the things you want to do differently if elected governor of Edo State?

Demystify power and immerse myself in our people. Pursue their interests with full commitment. Grow the resources of the state creatively beyond a maniacal reliance on federal revenue allocations. As a professor of Political Science, I will create time to teach pro bono in the state-owned university, Ambrose Alli University.

Above all my governance principle will be based on Amilcar Cabral’s maxim that says: “Hide nothing from the masses of our people. Tell no lies. Expose lies whenever they are told. Mask no difficulties, mistakes, failures. Claim no easy victories …”

How will you rate the performances of the outgoing government in the state?

The first point to make is that government is a continuum. Edo State needs to have a consensual masterplan, which successive governments can key into. That way, it is possible to judge every government by the degree of implementation of the master plan. The incumbent government had a wrong prioritisation of projects in the state. It focused on some projects such as the Osiomo power project and Edo Refinery, though good, but they didn’t solve the bread-and-butter problem with our people who are barely able to fulfil their biological vitals, without jobs and an insecure environment for farming.

Besides, there are no motorable roads in Edo. Until recently, the only good access road to Edo State was the Lagos -Benin Expressway. The Hon. Minister of Works, David Umahi, was shocked about the state of roads in Edo State, especially Benin-Auchi road and Benin-Warri Road labelled ‘federal roads’. Governor Wike, for example, fixed ‘federal roads’ in Rivers State. The State is also threatened by erosion. What happened to Adams Oshiomohle’s initiated Benin water storm project? Was it a scam as Governor Obaseki alleged? What happened to the Primary Healthcare Centres that the government spent about N175.8 billion according to credible sources? How many job opportunities have been created in the state?

To my knowledge, no government has created up to 2,000 jobs on a permanent basis since 1999. The incumbents should have had a mixed policy that prioritises improving the wellbeing of our people simultaneously with productive capital projects. One area he got right is the needs assessment in housing for Edo. He came too late to address it. The Coral City project is ongoing. Our government will address and finish up those uncompleted projects.

Another important area that is uncomplimentary for the incumbent government in the state is the debt question. The state is indebted to the tune of about N384 billion as of June 2023. This is too bad for the state, if you were to devote the monthly federal allocation to offset the debt, there will be nothing left for work-a-day government activities.The government also comes short of empathy for our people. The least thing a government must do for its people is to give hope.

What kind of method will you prefer your party to adopt for choosing the governorship candidate – direct, indirect primary or consensus option?

Direct primary will be fairer but also cumbersome. Indirect primary is full of booby traps and could allow for unfair practices. Our leaders would be guarded by what they think will be in the best interest of the party.

How prepared are you to play party politics ahead of the primary, which is determined by money and other incentives? Or don’t you believe that party primaries are often won by how deep an aspirant pocket is or that of his supporters/financiers?

I share your perspective. The dominant practice today is the overt monetisation of the electoral process. It’s the reason why we are in a quagmire – a harvest of poor leadership, and the consequent suffering of our people. If we give up because of fear of moneybags, it will mean death penalty for our people. I am not a millionaire by any means, but my social capital is enormous. With goodwill and the quality of my candidacy, practical plans on how to save Edo, we shall triumph.

Previous primary elections in Nigeria are marred by inducements and won by aspirants with enough money to “mobilise” delegates, do you think that Edo APC will be different in February primary co election?

Time will tell. But let me say that Edo is a land of strong-willed people, once convinced about something, do not waiver. This character trait of our people should triumph in the February primary election. Also, the number of aspirants might be reduced due to compromises that would ensue before the primary. This will make it possible for the people to zero in on the candidate that can earn victory for our party.

Apart from being a pro-democracy activist, what are other experiences that qualify you to govern the state?

The point should be emphasised that being a pro-democracy activist, who fought for the democratic order that we are enjoying today means that I understand the meaning and value of democracy.

I am a philosopher king, a professor of political science, with the attributes of knowledge, courage and wisdom. They are required for good governance. I am conversant with the problems of my people and can help overcome some of them.

*Continue to read from the source: The Guardian