Bisi Akande, a living legend, says Oyebanji

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji has described a former Governor of Osun State and frontline leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande as a living legend who has contributed immensely to nation building through his sound democratic ideas.

Governor Oyebanji, who stated this on Sunday during the pre- birthday lecture and inter-faith thanksgiving and prayers organized to commemorate Chief Akande’s 85th birthday at his residence in Ila Orangun, Osun State, said the former Governor is a true democrat and a living example of a true leader whose virtues of accountability, transparency, and selfless service are worthy of emulation.

Expressing his admiration for Chief Akande’s exceptional qualities, Governor Oyebanji who was the Special Guest of Honour at the events, said Baba Akande is not only a great man but also a great mind whose extensive contributions to Nigerian politics and steadfast dedication to the principles of nationalism has made him a beacon of inspiration for many leaders and aspiring leaders.

He described Akande as one the great political leaders who worked tirelessly to ensure the emergence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President of the country.

While thanking the former Osun State Governor for the continued guidance and mentorship he provides, Governor Oyebanji commended his remarkable depth of knowledge on various issues, spanning government, economy, international affairs, among others.

“We are here to celebrate a great man, a great mind, a nationalist and a truly Awoist that is still living. Thank you for your generosity of spirit, thank you for living a selfless life and for staying connected to your root, Ila Orogun” the Governor said”.

Thousands of Chief Akande’s followers and admirers, including children and youths thronged the Ila Orangun residence for the pre- birthday events.

Governor Oyebanji was accompanied on the visit by the Ekiti State Chairman of APC, Barrister Paul Omotoso; Chairman, Local Service Commission, Chief Alaba Abejide; Commissioner for Wealth Creation and Employment, Otunba Kayode Fasae and Special Adviser Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode.