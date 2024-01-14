After Supreme Court ruling:  Governor  Yusuf inaugurates Kano Elders Council 

*Hails President Tinubu, VP Shettima for staying neutral in Kano governorship tussle

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Kano State Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, has established the Kano Elders Council (KEC) to serve as an advisory body to the government of Kano State, hours after the Supreme Court affirmed his victory as the duly elected Govenor of Kano state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Governor Yusuf’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

According to the Statement, Governor Yusuf expressed happiness that God has blessed Kano with numerous elders and former leaders who have achieved the pinnacle of their careers and continue to be active and healthy in service to God and humanity.

The Statement added that: “The Council of Elders comprises former Governors, Deputy Governors, Senate Presidents, Speakers of the House of Representatives, Speakers of the State House of Assembly, Deputy Speakers, retired Supreme Court justices, retired Appeal Court justices, former Chief Justices of the state, former Secretaries to the State Government, and former Heads of State Civil Service, who are all indigenous to the state.

“Additionally, the council includes the leadership of the Ulamas, the Business Community, the traditional rulers, former heads of security agencies from Kano State, and other distinguished elders to be identified and appointed by the government.”

Governor Yusuf emphasized that, “these elders possess a wealth of knowledge, wisdom, and experience, and his administration will deliberately seek to harness their versatile expertise.”

He said the date for the inauguration of the council will be determined shortly.

Another Statement released by Bature, indicated that Governor Yusuf expressed joy that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima allowed the Rule of Law to prevail during the build-up to last Friday’s Supreme Court verdict.

Governor Yusuf said President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima, “merit commendation for abstaining from influencing the Supreme Court’s judgment.”

He lauded President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima, describing them as, “courageous leaders who resisted significant pressure to influence the Supreme Court’s judgment on the governorship elections.”

Governor Yusuf expressed his satisfaction with Tinubu and Shettima’s steadfastness in the face of pressure to interfere with the apex court’s ruling, despite strong opposition from various quarters.

Governor Yusuf admired President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima’s unwavering stance as a testament to Nigeria being in the hands of capable leaders.

Governor Yusuf also extended an olive branch to his political rival, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, the APC gubernatorial candidate who lost at the Supreme Court, emphasizing the need to focus on re-building Kano now that the political contest is over.

He urged individuals from all political affiliations to unite with his administration to advance Kano.

“As a true democrat and progressive, I call upon my opponents and their supporters to join me in the endeavor to develop our beloved state of Kano for the betterment of its citizens,” Governor Yusuf said.

He also commended the people of Kano for their support and resilience, as well as the Supreme Court Judges for upholding the integrity of the Judiciary.

Governor Yusuf expressed gratitude to God for providing him with people that have him unwavering support during the trying times.

He expressed appreciation to NNPP leaders at all levels, particularly acknowledging the guidance and support of the Supreme Commander of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, during the challenging period.