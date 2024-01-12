Port Harcourt-Aba train services suspended three years ago will kickoff in few months- NRC

Friday, January 12, 2024 12:09 pm


A train and a newly laid rail track

* FG completes Port Harcourt-Aba rail track project.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Port Harcourt-Aba train service  that was suspended three years ago will soon start operation as the 63-kilometre railway project that has under construction has been completed.

Mr. Fidet Okhiria, the Managing Director of Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) stated this when he led a delegation to inspect the project that was handled by the federal government that is part of the larger Port Harcourt-Maiduguri railroad project initiated by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr. Okhiria said there are yet some finishing touches to complete on the tracks and once that was completed train services would commence.

“The project from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri is not yet completed. They (contractors) are working in phases, and they have laid tracks up to Aba.

“We are so anxious to commence operation, therefore, the Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Sambo, directed us to come and inspect the project so that we can plan ahead of the operations.

“We inspected from Port Harcourt to Aba, and we can confirm the main tracks have reached Aba in Abia,” he said.

“As we speak, you can put a locomotive on the track to Aba, but that will not be good enough for commercial purposes, hence, we are working hard to resume operations.

“We are looking to start operations within months, and we have drawn a timeline. If we don’t start running on the track, it will go bad, and vandals will take possession.

“We are going to meet and work out possible plan; so very soon, Port Harcourt-Aba train services will start.”

It would be recalled that the former Minister of Transportation Chibuike, Rotimi Amaechi flagged off the Port Harcourt- Maiduguri narrow gauge rail track project which has a stopover (terminal station)at Aba,Abia State, before he resigned his appointment to contest for the Presidential primaries of the All Progressives Congress, APC, which he lost to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Our Correspondent who visited some parts of the already completed rail track in Port Harcourt today, Thursday, reports that residents living close to the tracks and some commuters were anxious to see the train services commence operation.

The said that train services is cheaper and safer especially for those who transport to and fro Port Harcourt and Aba.

