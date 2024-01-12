Let’s not use emotions or media trial on Beta Edu’s investigation”, Niger Delta Youth leader urges Tinubu

Richard Akinaka

*Edu’s action may have an honest mistake to avoid long bureaucracy in release of funds

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

A Youth Leader from the Niger Delta region and a Young entrepreneur, Richard Akinaka has called on President Bola Tinubu to take a second look at the rationale and motive behind the project account initiative used by the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Beta Edu.

According to Mr Akinaka, President Bola Tinubu should not allow public emotions and social media trials to guide his decision on the alleged corruption case of Dr. Betta Edu , the honorable minister of Humanitarian Affairs.

According to him,he said while he commends the timely suspension and investigation of the Minister, the President should re-examine the motive of the suspended Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Beta Edu, when executing her tasks, rather than focusing solely on its account itself.

Mr. Akinaka, who made this known in a chat with newsmen on Thursday,argued that the decision by the suspended Minister to authorize a payment of about N585 million of the ministry’s funds into the private account of a civil servant might have stemmed from the desire to reduce the bureaucratic and red-tapism nature of the government in releasing funds.

He emphasized the necessity for President Tinubu to conduct thorough due diligence in investigating the matter,” If it becomes clear that the funds released for the project were judiciously used and not siphoned or embezzled, then the Minister should be allowed to continue her work at the Ministry”.

Akinaka, while expressing regret for the potential error made by the suspended Minister based on rules and regulations governing funds for projects, suggested that the timing of project execution might outweigh any wrongdoing regarding separate accounts.

“I express my deep gratitude towards the president for appointing such an excellent and young female Minister to work with. I plead on her behalf, not just because of her intelligence and competence but also because of her intentions”

“What happened to her was a terrible mistake that could have happened to any of us. Considering the nature of her job, this issue is actually very common,” Mr. Akinaka stated.

He urged a fair investigation, emphasizing that the President should consider her intentions when evaluating the case, appealing for leniency akin to how one would treat their own daughter.

“All I am saying is that if the money allegedly embezzled can be accounted for and was used for good Intentions ,Mr president should please forgive her and if it is proven otherwise she can be sacked. Mr president should also consider that she is the best at what she does.”

“She must have made a terrible mistake but as we all know in government business, project accountants are used for specific operations for efficiency purposes and such funds are retired at the end by the appointed accountant.”

Akinaka suggests that what Mr President should really consider is whether the money was used for the reason it was approved for or if it was actually embezzled.If it later turns out that the money was not embezzled Mr President should please forgive her and let her continue in her office.

He argued that the focus should be on whether the money was used for its approved purpose rather than emotional reactions, urging forgiveness if no embezzlement is proven.

Ends

Photo Caption: