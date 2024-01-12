Lagos Speaker Congratulates Sanwo-Olu Over Supreme Court Judgement

Friday, January 12, 2024 5:22 pm


Gov Sanwo-Olu, right, and Speaker Obasa

…celebrates Chief Okoya at 84

Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has congratulated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over Friday’s judgement of the Supreme Court affirming him as the winner of the 2023 gubernatorial election in Lagos.

Dr. Obasa, in a congratulatory message issued by Eromosele Ebhomele, his Chief Press Secretary, said the judgement by the Supreme Court is a further affirmation that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has the support of Lagos residents as reflected in the governorship and House of Assembly elections in 2023.

“With the election battle now put to rest by the Supreme Court, I join millions of our supporters to congratulate our amiable Governor and Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat.

“It is a victory well deserved as the Supreme Court has now proven the Election Petition Tribunal and the Appeal Court right concerning their earlier rulings in favour of Governor Sanwo-Olu.

“On behalf of my colleagues at the Lagos State House of Assembly, I also congratulate our party, its leadership, members and supporters for all the efforts they put into the electioneering just as I urge other contenders in the election to join hands with the current administration and support its policies to make Lagos greater,” Obasa said.

Meanwhile, Speaker Mudashiru Obasa has congratulated the Aare of Lagos, Chief, Rasaq Akanni Okoya, on his 84th birthday describing the foremost industrialist as a blessing to Nigeria.

According to Obasa, Chief Okoya, at 84, has played very important roles in the growth, development and progress of Lagos and Nigeria through his chain of businesses and philanthropy.

“On behalf of my family and colleagues, I join your friends and associates to wish you a wonderful 84th birthday filled with Allah’s goodness.

“Your name remains etched in gold because of your commitment and passion for a better society. Your philanthropic activities are testaments of your large heart.

“While wishing you a beautiful celebration, I pray Allah continue to grant you good health, divine strength and wisdom at all times,” the Speaker prayed.

 

