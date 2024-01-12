First time Governor,Deputy were Civil Servants, more goodies for workers in Rivers — Fubara 

Governor Siminalayi Fubara,Professor Mrs Ngozi Odu, Deputy were Civil Servants, more goodies for workers in Rivers — Fubara

*Civil Servants pray for Fubara at 2024 Thanksgiving service:

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Civil Servants in Rivers State today, Friday January 12, organized prayers for the sustenance of the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the state in the 2024 Rivers State Civil New Year Thanksgiving Service at the State Secretariat,Port Harcourt.

Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara says his administration was already way ahead in building a State that will become an envy of many and it was imperative for civil servants in the State to join the train without hesitation.

He promised that the State Secretariat which had been in a decapitated state without functional elevators,water, epileptic power supply and amenities will fixed as soon as possible to alleviate the sufferings the Civil Servants.

Governor Fubara spoke at the Rivers State Civil Service 2024 New Year Thanksgiving Service, with the theme; ” Renewed Hope in Service” that held at the State Secretariat complex in Port Harcourt on Friday.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Professor Ngozi Nma Odu, at the event, governor Fubara said his administration will leave no stone unturned in promoting peace in the State.

He assured of creating an atmosphere where all residents can coexist harmoniously, provide more infrastructural development, human capital growth, and promote activities that will engender love among the citizenry.

Governor Fubara said greater things are in stock for civil servants in the State.

He explained that, for the first time, since 1967 when Rivers State was created, this was the first time civil servants occupy the offices of the governor and Deputy Governor of the State.

It was also the first time, he said, that the state Secretariat was fully decorated for Christmas, while workers got sumptuous Christmas bonus.

Governor Fubara said, while promotions have been concluded with the salary implemented, rehabilitation work was nearing completions at the state Secretariat, making sure that all the elevators become functional, his administration will continue to work to quarantee the wellbeing of workers.

The Head of Service, Dr. George Nweke, and Commissioner for Information and Communitions, Joseph Johnson, Chairman, Civil Service Commission Dr. Clifford Walter welcomed Prof.Odu

During his brief sermon, Apostle Zilly David Aggrey, the Senior Pastor, Royal House of Grace stated that the Civil Service is the engine room of government and advised that the Civil Servants should play their role with fear of God and efficient delivery of service to the state.

In her remark on behalf of the Rivers State Governor Odu stated that this administration is the first time Civil Servants are Governor and Deputy Governor and cannot abandon their primary constituency.

On the deplorable State of the State Secretariat, the Governor said “Only a bad child will fail to repair his father’s dilapidated house”.

On his part Joseph Johnson charged civil servants to reciprocate the kind gesture Governor Fubara by giving their best in service the government and the people of the State.