The Gawuna I Know: A Beacon of Leadership for Kano State

By Seyi Olorunsola

In the dynamic landscape of Nigerian politics, certain individuals emerge as beacons of leadership, embodying qualities that resonate with the aspirations of the people. One such figure is Dr. Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, a man whose trajectory in politics has been marked by unwavering dedication, exemplary service, and a profound commitment to the welfare of the people. As a staunch member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I find it imperative to shed light on the exceptional qualities of Dr. Gawuna, especially in the context of the recent gubernatorial elections in Kano State.

My acquaintance with Dr. Nasir Gawuna dates back to his tenure as the Chairman of Nassarawa Local Government Area, a period characterized by remarkable achievements and transformative leadership. Serving under the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) during Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau’s gubernatorial reign, Dr. Gawuna demonstrated sterling qualities that set him apart. His six-year stewardship witnessed rapid and sustained development within Nassarawa Local Government Area, nestled in the heart of the Kano metropolitan area.

What truly distinguished Dr. Gawuna’s leadership was his inclusive approach, bridging gaps between indigenous and non-indigenous populations. His inner caucus staff comprised individuals from diverse ethnic backgrounds, a testament to his commitment to unity and collaboration. Notably, his efforts were recognized nationally when he received the prestigious accolade of the Best Performing Local Government Chairman in Nigeria, not once but twice.

The trajectory of Dr. Gawuna’s political career took an upward swing in 2014 when he was appointed as a Commissioner in the administration of Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. Subsequently, under the leadership of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, he was re-appointed as the Commissioner of Agriculture, a position he held with distinction. His dedication and proactive measures were especially evident during the challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic, where he chaired the Kano State Taskforce Committee on Covid-19.

However, it was Dr. Gawuna’s outstanding performance in these roles that positioned him as the natural choice for the position of Deputy Governor of Kano State. Following the resignation of the former Deputy Governor, Professor Hafiz Abubakar, Dr. Gawuna seamlessly assumed the role and, in the 2019 election cycle, continued as the running mate to Governor Ganduje. Notably, he retained his position as the Commissioner of Agriculture and Natural Resources, showcasing his ability to multitask and manage responsibilities effectively.

On 18th April 2022, Dr. Gawuna made a significant decision that would alter the course of his political journey. He resigned from his position as the Commissioner of Agriculture to enter the race for the 2023 General Election, seeking the highest office in Kano State. His decision reflected a deep sense of responsibility and a commitment to serve the people at a higher capacity. As a man of great faith being a Muslim, Dr. Gawuna’s life is lived strictly on the Islamic injunctions.

The electoral journey was not without its challenges, and when the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) initially announced the victory of his opponent, Engr. Yusuf Kabir Abba, Dr. Gawuna displayed remarkable composure. Choosing not to contest the result in court, he maintained a calm demeanor, letting the party, the APC, take up the matter at the tribunal. The subsequent confirmation of his victory by both the tribunal and the appeal courts stands as a testament to the credibility of his mandate.

As we eagerly await the judgment of the appeal court today, it is my firm belief that Dr. Nasir Yusuf Gawuna is the leader that Kano State needs in this critical hour. His wealth of experience, leadership capacity, and genuine concern for the welfare of the people set him apart from his contemporaries. His decision to abide by the rule of law in the face of electoral challenges underscores his faith in the democratic process, a quality that aligns with the values we hold dear in our great party, the APC.

In conclusion, I fervently hope to see Dr. Nasir Yusuf Gawuna assume the mantle of leadership in Kano State as its next Governor. His vision, dedication, and commitment to the people make him not just a political figure but a beacon of hope for a better and more prosperous Kano State. The Gawuna I know is not just a leader; he is a symbol of integrity, inclusivity, and progress.

Signed,

*Hon. Seyi Olorunsola, APC Stalwart and Opinion Leader