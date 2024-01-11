Chief of Staff to Governor Fubara,Chidi Amadi loyalist to Wike resigns

Thursday, January 11, 2024 8:20 pm


Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and Chidi Amadi, immediate past Chief of Staff to the Governor but loyal to Nyesom Wike

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Chief of Staff to Governor Siminalayi Fubara,Mr. Chidi Amadi and loyalist of Nyesom Wike, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory has resigned.

Joseph Johnson, Commissioner for Information and Communitions who confirmed the resignation of Amadi, however,did not say who the Governor has appointed to replace him despite online speculations that the former factional Speaker Edison Ehie,who  resigned recently as factional Speaker and member of the Rivers House of Assembly loyal to the Governor has been appointed in that position.

Although the state government is yet to issue official statement on the resignation, however,Joseph Johnson, who gave the confirmation  in a Port Harcourt based radio station merely said:” When the Governor appoints a new Chief of Staff, he will announce it at the right time.”

 

 

