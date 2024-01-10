Rivers Mourns: Over 20 persons feared dead in two boats mishap

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 6:20 pm


* Andoni Council Chairman warns  against night travels, and that people should imbibe safety precautions 

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Over 20 seafarers  from Andoni local government area of Rivers were feared dead in a mishap involving two boats on the Andoni- Bonny waterway on Tuesday on January 9.

The tragic news is contained in a press statement personally signed by Erastus C. Awortu, Chairman of Andoni local government Council. It says:

“We received with rude shock and deep pain a disturbing report that over 20 persons from Andoni are feared dead in boat mishap involving two Andoni/Bonny-bound boats which occurred within the Andoni waterways on Tuesday 9th, 2024.”

He said that upon receiving news of the sad development, the local government council immediately dispatched a team to join the first responders on rescue mission at the scene of the incident in a bid to salvage the situation.

“We are closely monitoring the situation to offer further support especially to give the survivals necessary medical attention and recover the remains of the dead from the Sea.

Our hearts go out to the Families and Communities of victims of this unfortunate disaster especially Ngo Town, Ataba, Isiama and other Communities whose loved ones where involved in the boat mishap.

” We share in their pain and trauma, our prayers and thoughts are with them in this moment of grief.”

The Council Chairman promised the management  would “do whatever we can as a Local Government to reduce the burden of grief of the bereaved families and communities.”

Awortu went further: “While Council bemoans the boat mishap which came at a time when our people were still basking in the mood of a successful festive season in Andoni, we call on operators of water transportation in Andoni to ensure strict compliance of all passengers to safety rules.

The Council Chairman warned boat Operators against night journeys on the Sea to avoid such tragic incidents.

A source close to one of the survivors in a statement narrated that after the boat capsized, rescue came hours later and 14 people were rescued.

The source said the survivor, Ayayi Festus, embarked on the journey with his wife, four children and his grandchild but lost all of them in the unfortunate incident.

The source said: “The fishing boat, which is the only source of livelihood for Mr. Ayayi Promise Festus from Ngo, carried 25 passengers, including his wife, Mrs Rose Promise, four of his children and his little grandchild. They had departed Ngo town to Bonny, their settlement, around 2p.m., yesterday 8th January.

“While travelling, the boat was struck by a heavy wave around Bonny River which divided and destroyed it.

“As at when this unfortunate incident occurred there were no rescue teams to save the 25 passengers on board. Hours later, when a rescue team came, 11 passengers had drowned while 14 passengers including Festus and his wife were rescued.”

The source noted that among the 11 passengers who drowned, five were the children and the little grandchild of Festus, the driver and owner of the boat who’s a fisherman.

He added that so far, three bodies have been recovered and eight are still missing, and currently being searched for.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has expressed deepest grief over the unfortunate boat mishap that happened on the Andoni – Bonny sea route on Tuesday leading to the loss of many lives.
In a statement signed by Boniface Onyedi,SSA Media, the governor condoled and sympathized with the affected families of the dead and indeed all the victims of the boat mishap.
Governor Fubara assured that his administration will continue to work to ensure that traveling on the sea routes becomes safer for travellers and riverine community dwellers.
“I commiserate and condole with families of the victims of the boat accident that led to the loss of lives, and near death experienced by our brothers and sisters that were involved in the boat mishap.
“It is indeed a very unfortunate and sad incident and we pray that, God shall give all of them the strength to bear the loss and speedy recovery to those who survived.
“As a government, we will continue to work to ensure that such threats against safe traveling on our sea routes are tackled. “
