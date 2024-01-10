Olu Agunloye’s life may be in danger like Bola Ige’s- Soyinka

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 7:51 pm


Dr Olu Agunloye, left, and Professor Wole Soyinka,

The Mambilla case came up today when Dr Oluyinka Agunloye was charged to court and was remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre. For this, Professor Wole Soyinka has raised an alarm that the life of Agunloye might be in danger and might even be snuffed out like Bola Ige’s!

Soyinka warned: “I wish to alert the nation, and the government that there exists a justifiable, high-level concern for his safety.  His predecessor in office, the late Chief Bola Ige, was murdered in his bedroom by professional assassin even while his police protection detail took time off, all at the same time, to a nearby eatery. Till today, those mystery killers have yet to be identified, arrested, and tried.

Below is Soyinka’s public statement:

A pivotal witness, and a custodial danger

Wole Soyinka

Dr. Olu Agunloye, we learn, was finally charged to court today. The case was adjourned, and the presiding judge, in his or her wisdom, proceeded to remand the accused in Kuje prison, pending resumption of his case.

I have called for an independent, non-partisan commission to probe at length and in-depth, in public sittings, this scandal of expanding dimensions that has crippled the energy needs of a nation of two hundred million citizens over the past two decades. The latest development is sinister and alarming.

Let it be understood that if anything happens to this pivotal witness while in custody, the inference will be heard loud, clear, and unambiguous.

