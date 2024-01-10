Kogi: 6 in the net for beating Senator inside Lugard House

Richard Elesho

Six persons have been arrested for their roles in the Tuesday harassment of Senator Isa Echocho who was part of the National Assembly members that paid a courtesy visit on the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello at his office in Lokoja,.

The governor has subsequently banned unauthorized persons from accessing the Government House while calling for immediate prosecution of the culprits.

The lawmakers from Kogi State, in the Senate and House of Representatives, had visited Governor Bello on Tuesday evening to congratulate him on the peaceful and credible conduct of the November 11 Governorship election and to pledge their unalloyed loyalty to him and the incoming administration.

A statement from the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Muhammed Onogwu reads: “Shortly after the fruitful discussion, the governor received with rude shock the news of the harassment of some of the lawmakers on their way out of the government house and swiftly ordered the arrest of the culprits.

“He charged security agencies to investigate the issue thoroughly and ensure the offenders face the full wrath of the law.

Onogwu quoted the governor to have said, “Information just got to me as I left the office to the residence that one man called Suleiman and others embarrassed Senator Jubrin Echocho in Government House. I’ve directed Chief Security Officer (CSO) to arrest all those involved in such stupid act and bring them to justice immediately. I will never condone acts of hooliganism and indiscipline.”

The members who visited on Tuesday were Senator Jibrin Isah Echocho of Kogi East, Senator Sunday Karimi of Kogi West, Rt Hon Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims of Ankpa Federal Constituency, Hon Zachariah Idris of Idah Federal Constituency, Hon Sani Abdulrahim Egidi of Ajaokuta Federal Constituency, Hon Abdulrahim Danga (PDP) of Okehi/Adavi Federal, Hon Gowon Haruna of Dekina/Bassa Federal Constituency, Hon Tijani Ozigi of Okene/Ogori Federal Constituency, Hon Danladi Aguye of Lokoja/Koto Federal Constituency and Hon Salman Idris (ADC) of Kabba/Ijumu.