Trade Minister’s Industry Tour Strengthens Collaborations, Unveils Strategic Initiatives for Manufacturing Sector

Trade Minister’s Industry Tour Strengthens Collaborations, Unveils Strategic Initiatives for Manufacturing Sector

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 2:59 pm


Honourable Minister of Industry Trade, and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, and others during the tour of, Manufacturing companies

Honourable Minister of Industry Trade, and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, and others during the tour of, Manufacturing companies

The Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, MD, CFA, commenced a tour of prominent manufacturing companies such as Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, BUA Sugar Refinery Ltd, Flour Mills Limited, Bestaf Ltd, Golden Sugar Company, and the Coca Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CHBN). The tour, spanning from Monday, January 8, 2024, to Thursday January 11, 2024, will showcase the Federal Government’s commitment to fostering growth, innovation, and sustainability within the manufacturing sector.

The tour commenced at Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, where the Minister addressed the crucial issue of sugar pricing, assuring the public that there would be no increase, especially during the Ramadan period.

“Today, I witnessed a standard of innovation and commitment to quality. We stand firm in ensuring stable sugar prices, crucial for Nigerians, particularly during Ramadan’. said Dr.Uzoka-Anite “Let’s forge ahead, creating a sustainable and flourishing sugar industry for all.”

Dr.Uzoka-Anite pledged the full support of the Federal Government and announced potential collaborations between the National Sugar Development Council and the Industrial Training Fund. This partnership will generate more employment opportunities and enhance skills within the industry. The Minister also revealed plans for collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation to provide cutting-edge Machinery and Equipment, reducing importation and promoting international standards.

Dr.Uzoka-Anite further disclosed plans for extensive staff training and the introduction of improved seed varieties from the Sugar Institute in Ilorin, Kwara State. Highlighting the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration’s dedication to job creation, the Minister discussed a Skills Acquisition Collaboration with the Industrial Training Fund and assured the manufacturers that she will visit all sugar refineries to assess their status.

The Trade Minister emphasized that low performance in the sugar master plan would no longer be tolerated while stressing the government’s commitment to improving food security and supporting the agricultural sector.

Concluding the tour on the first day, the team visited the Coca Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CHBN), where they received a comprehensive tour of the facility. Mr. Goran Sladic, the Country General Manager, highlighted the company’s substantial investment in supply chain infrastructure and unveiled plans for a youth empowerment program.

According to Sladic “At Coca Cola Hellenic Bottling Company, we showcased our commitment to supply chain infrastructure. We’re investing $1 billion for job creation, empowering 10,000 youths. collaborating with the government, we will achieve more.”

This series of visits underscores the Federal Government’s dedication to collaborating with the private sector, driving economic development, and creating a conducive environment for sustainable growth within the manufacturing sector.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and Chidi Amadi, immediate past Chief of Staff to the Governor but loyal to Nyesom Wike 9 hours ago

    Chief of Staff to Governor Fubara,Chidi Amadi loyalist to Wike resigns
    Dr. Nasir Yusuf Gawuna2 11 hours ago

    The Gawuna I Know: A Beacon of Leadership for Kano State
    Minister of Trade and Industry, Doris Uzoka-Anite 11 hours ago

    SUPA: the new frontier for shared prosperity
    Gov Hope Uzodimma 11 hours ago

    Imo ready for Uzodimma’s second term inauguration, Monday
    The Gambian National Football Team on Air to Abidjan Yesterday , top, and The Gambian Head Coach, Tom Saintfiet 12 hours ago

    AFCON Tragedy Averted: “We Could Have Died”- Gambian Coach
    Ladi Adebutu 13 hours ago

    Ogun Guber: Your Appeal Based on Orphan and Dubious Document, APC’s counsel tell Adebutu, as Supreme Court reserves judgement
    The Late TB Joshua 13 hours ago

    Still on the BBC’s documentary on TB Joshua
    Barr. Asue Ighodalo, PDP SWC, 15 hours ago

    Edo guber: More aspirants step down for Asue Ighodalo