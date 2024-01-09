Trade Minister’s Industry Tour Strengthens Collaborations, Unveils Strategic Initiatives for Manufacturing Sector

The Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade, and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, MD, CFA, commenced a tour of prominent manufacturing companies such as Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, BUA Sugar Refinery Ltd, Flour Mills Limited, Bestaf Ltd, Golden Sugar Company, and the Coca Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CHBN). The tour, spanning from Monday, January 8, 2024, to Thursday January 11, 2024, will showcase the Federal Government’s commitment to fostering growth, innovation, and sustainability within the manufacturing sector.

The tour commenced at Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, where the Minister addressed the crucial issue of sugar pricing, assuring the public that there would be no increase, especially during the Ramadan period.

“Today, I witnessed a standard of innovation and commitment to quality. We stand firm in ensuring stable sugar prices, crucial for Nigerians, particularly during Ramadan’. said Dr.Uzoka-Anite “Let’s forge ahead, creating a sustainable and flourishing sugar industry for all.”

Dr.Uzoka-Anite pledged the full support of the Federal Government and announced potential collaborations between the National Sugar Development Council and the Industrial Training Fund. This partnership will generate more employment opportunities and enhance skills within the industry. The Minister also revealed plans for collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation to provide cutting-edge Machinery and Equipment, reducing importation and promoting international standards.

Dr.Uzoka-Anite further disclosed plans for extensive staff training and the introduction of improved seed varieties from the Sugar Institute in Ilorin, Kwara State. Highlighting the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration’s dedication to job creation, the Minister discussed a Skills Acquisition Collaboration with the Industrial Training Fund and assured the manufacturers that she will visit all sugar refineries to assess their status.

The Trade Minister emphasized that low performance in the sugar master plan would no longer be tolerated while stressing the government’s commitment to improving food security and supporting the agricultural sector.

Concluding the tour on the first day, the team visited the Coca Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CHBN), where they received a comprehensive tour of the facility. Mr. Goran Sladic, the Country General Manager, highlighted the company’s substantial investment in supply chain infrastructure and unveiled plans for a youth empowerment program.

According to Sladic “At Coca Cola Hellenic Bottling Company, we showcased our commitment to supply chain infrastructure. We’re investing $1 billion for job creation, empowering 10,000 youths. collaborating with the government, we will achieve more.”

This series of visits underscores the Federal Government’s dedication to collaborating with the private sector, driving economic development, and creating a conducive environment for sustainable growth within the manufacturing sector.