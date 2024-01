As part of measures to reduce cost of governance, President Bola Tinubu has slashed the expenditure of official travels (domestic and international) by 60%.

●FOREIGN TRIPS :

•President – 20 persons

•Vice President -5 persons

•First Lady -5 persons

●LOCAL TRIPS

•President – 25 persons.

•Vice President- 15 persons.

•First lady -10 persons.