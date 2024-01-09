Dangote Refinery set for production, receives 6th batch of 1m Crude oil barrels  

Dangote Refinery set for production, receives 6th batch of 1m Crude oil barrels  

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 10:39 am


MT ALMI SUN bearing the fresh one million Agbami barrels of crude for Dangote Refinery

MT ALMI SUN bearing the fresh one million Agbami barrels of crude for Dangote Refinery

Dangote Refinery appears set to commence production of refined petroleum products with the receipt of the sixth batch of barrels of crude supplied by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL).

The fresh one million Agbami barrels of crude via MT ALMI SUN is the last cargo to complete the initial scheduled 6 million barrels consignment to be delivered to the Dangote facility for commencement of operations by the world’s largest single-train refinery.

Exactly a month ago, Dangote Refinery received the first one million barrels of Agbami crude grade from Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited (STASCO), one of the largest trading companies in Nigeria as well as globally, trading in over 8 million barrels of crude oil per day.

Since then, Dangote Refinery has been receiving the crude oil in batches, and the 6th batch of one million barrels of Agbami crude, got discharged today at the Single Point Mooring (SPM-C2) at the Dangote Offshore Oil Terminal (DOOT).

It would be recalled that the Managing Director of Dangote Ports Operations, Mr. Akin Omole had told newsmen at the Dangote Quay, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos that the Refinery will be in good stead to commence operation, once the 6 million barrels of crude had been delivered.

Omole said, “Once the 6 million barrels are fully delivered, it will facilitate the initial run of the refinery as well as kick-start the production of diesel, aviation fuel, and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) before subsequently progressing to the production of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).”

This latest development will play a pivotal role in alleviating the fuel supply challenges faced by Nigeria as well as the West African countries.

Designed for 100% Nigerian crude with the flexibility to process other crudes, the 650,000 barrels per day Dangote Petroleum Refinery can process most African crude grades as well as Middle Eastern Arab Light and even US Light tight oil as well as crude from other countries.

Dangote Petroleum Refinery can meet 100% of Nigeria’s requirement of all refined products, gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and aviation jet, and has a surplus of each of these products for export.

 

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and Chidi Amadi, immediate past Chief of Staff to the Governor but loyal to Nyesom Wike 9 hours ago

    Chief of Staff to Governor Fubara,Chidi Amadi loyalist to Wike resigns
    Dr. Nasir Yusuf Gawuna2 11 hours ago

    The Gawuna I Know: A Beacon of Leadership for Kano State
    Minister of Trade and Industry, Doris Uzoka-Anite 11 hours ago

    SUPA: the new frontier for shared prosperity
    Gov Hope Uzodimma 11 hours ago

    Imo ready for Uzodimma’s second term inauguration, Monday
    The Gambian National Football Team on Air to Abidjan Yesterday , top, and The Gambian Head Coach, Tom Saintfiet 12 hours ago

    AFCON Tragedy Averted: “We Could Have Died”- Gambian Coach
    Ladi Adebutu 13 hours ago

    Ogun Guber: Your Appeal Based on Orphan and Dubious Document, APC’s counsel tell Adebutu, as Supreme Court reserves judgement
    The Late TB Joshua 13 hours ago

    Still on the BBC’s documentary on TB Joshua
    Barr. Asue Ighodalo, PDP SWC, 15 hours ago

    Edo guber: More aspirants step down for Asue Ighodalo