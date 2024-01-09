APC releases time table for Edo guber election, as form goes for ₦50m

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 8:16 am


APC National Secretariat

By Jethro Ibileke

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has released its timetable and schedule of activities for the 21 September, 2024 gubernatorial election in Edo State.

The timetable which was signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Sulaimon Argungu, was released on Monday.

The sale of nominations, expressions of interest, and delegates forms for contestants into governorship election begins on 10 January, 2024, and end on 29 January, 2024.

The Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the governorship election are pegged at ₦50 million by the party.

Female aspirants and persons living with disabilities will pay for Expressions of Interest, while the Nomination Form is free.

Primary elections to pick the party’s flag bearer are slated for February 17, 2024.

 

