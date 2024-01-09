Access Bank Zambia Completes Acquisition of Atlas Mara

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 12:22 pm
* Creates One of Zambia’s Top Five Banks
*Combined Company to Retain Access Bank Zambia Name
Access Bank Zambia Limited (“Access Bank”) announced yesterday that it had completed its acquisition of African Banking Corporation Zambia Limited, trading as Atlas Mara Zambia (“Atlas Mara”) after obtaining all requisite regulatory approvals. Atlas Mara is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Access Bank Zambia. Following this regulatory milestone, the two banks will continue to operate separately until all integration related processes are finalised. Once the merger is complete, the combined entities will become one of Zambia’s top five banks by revenue with prospects to be in the top three by 2027.
Roosevelt Ogbonna, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, said, “This marks a significant milestone for Access Bank Plc as we work towards achieving our vision of being the world’s most respected African bank. We are poised for success by harmonising the robust brands, rich heritage, shared values, and best practices of both companies in creating opportunities that extend to all our stakeholders in Zambia and the SADC region.”
Lishala Situmbeko, CEO Access Bank Zambia, added, “We are extremely pleased that this transaction has come to a close. By bringing together these two great businesses, we are creating a stronger, more competitive financial institution that will play a role in delivering on Zambia’s economic recovery. We look forward to leveraging the operational and cultural strengths of both businesses to benefit all stakeholders. As we continue to finalise the alignment of our products and services, we will ensure that our customers continue to enjoy the benefits of the broader product suite in the future.”
The key highlights once the two banks combine:
Atlas Mara Acting Managing Director Bobbline Cheembela, said, “Combining with Access Bank allows us to bring together the best qualities, capabilities and resources of both organisations. Atlas Mara’s expansive network and contribution to the public sector and capability in global markets and treasury, combined with Access Bank’s focus on SMEs and making trade finance, treasury, and corporate lending expertise available to Zambian MNCs and SMEs has not only created an industry leader, but a champion for our country. We now have a better rounded and more comprehensive skill set available to us as a combined business and this enables us to better serve our customers and other stakeholders.”
“Ultimately, we want to continue to deliver a holistic service offering that benefits our customers from a shared focus on financial inclusion and digital banking” Situmbeko concluded.
With the legal acquisition concluded, the two banks will work behind the scenes to ensure a smooth changeover once the merger concludes. In the interim customers will continue to be serviced through their usual bank, being Access Bank or Atlas Mara. The company’s immediate focus is on integrating the two businesses and working towards operating as a single entity with a single staff complement as well as harmonised products and services.
