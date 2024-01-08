Nigeria army will continue to enjoy support of Rivers government- Fubara 

Monday, January 8, 2024 12:33 pm


Dr Tammy Danagogo Secretary to the Rivers State Government  represented Governor Siminalayi Fubara at the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army West African Social Activities(WASA),Port Harcourt

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has reiterated the commitment of his administration to supporting the Nigerian Army in the discharge of their duties.

Governor Fubara gave the assurance during the 6 Division Combined West African Social Activities (WASA) at the 29 Battalion Parade Ground, Port Harcourt Barracks at the weekend.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo at the event, governor Fubara said acknowledged the strengthening of regimentation and promotion of family values in the Nigerian Army as worthy ideals of WASA.

A statement signed by Juliana Masi the Head of Press Unit in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, governor Fubara  commended the Nigerian Army for ceaselessly tackling the diverse security challenges that have continued to confront Nigeria.

“Let me seize this opportunity to commend the officers and soldiers of this Division for your sacrificial contributions in the maintenance of peace and order in Rivers State.

“The State will continue to support and collaborate with the Nigerian Army in all its activities. Be assured of our full support in all your operations.

“The cultural displays and performances witnessed here today are clear testimony of the diversity and strength of Nigeria as a nation. As you commence your activities for the year 2024, it is my hope that you will approach these activities with renewed zeal, vigour, and commitment.”

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj. Gen. Jamil Abdussalam said WASA was established to strengthen social interactions between officers, their families and provide a platform for showcasing  Nigerian cultural heritage.

Maj. Gen. Abdulsalam also recounted some successes made by the division in 2023.

“In the course of the year, we were able to make 112 arrests, destroyed 233 illegal refineries, and recovered  over 356 arms and ammunitions. We will continue to contentiously perform our constitutional roles to defend democratic values in the country.

“I enjoin you all to remain dedicated and focused in the discharge of our collective responsibility.”

