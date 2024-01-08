Governor Sanwo-Olu Earns Our Respect and Support

By Yahaya Balogun

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday ordered the arrest of a soldier and three other lawbreaker motorcyclists for taking one way at the Lagos-Badagry Expressway. It is imperative that we condemn the actions of the arrested off-duty Nigerian Army officer who violated traffic laws along with other citizen lawbreakers in Lagos recently. The Army officer’s gross misbehavior was unprofessional and directly contradicted the norms and ethics of the esteemed Nigerian Army profession.

In a nutshell, the gross misconduct and unruly actions of the man in the “Nigerian Army uniform” who held a nauseating brief for the off-duty Army officer are unprofessional and a complete international embarrassment to the Nigerian Army. As a responsible Nigerian-American law enforcement officer in the United States of America, I feel ashamed to be a Nigerian after watching the trending video. The stakeholders in the Nigerian Army must take immediate action to restore the image of the Nigerian Army and hold the noxious individuals accountable for their unprofessional actions. The integrity and professionalism of law enforcement officers are crucial in gaining the trust and respect of the public and the International community, and any violation of these standards must be condemned and dealt with accordingly.

Meanwhile, as responsible Nigerians, we must denounce such misnomer behavior, which has been circulating on social media. Seeing such unprofessional behavior from someone supposed to protect the citizens and uphold the law is disheartening. Those responsible must be held accountable for their actions. The man’s insultive and gutter language is repulsive and inciteful to a nation in search or yearning for development, peace, and tranquility.

Furthermore, Nigeria is in a state of anomie, and we cannot deny the fact that our society is plagued with mutual destruction and a lack of love for one another. It is time to take action and commend assertive leaders in their quest to ensure a moral and lawful society. Governor Sanwo-Olu’s exemplary leadership and hard work in Lagos State should be recognized, commended, and celebrated. Those who are supporting the disgusting video are only inviting karmic nuances on themselves. The governor has not committed any misconduct in his attempt to restore law and order as a responsible governor of Lagos state. The preservation of lives and property is the responsibility of Governor Sanwo-Olu, which he has aptly demonstrated as it is done in an advanced, sane, and regulated society.

Moreover, it is crucial to lend our support to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s strategic leadership and efforts to rebuild our nation during these trying times. President Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to a better Nigeria is commendable, yet some citizens are sabotaging and underestimating his efforts to recoup and reorder our country. We must stand with President Tinubu and ensure his vision for Nigeria’s future. Again, what do the disgruntled Nigerians want? Why do most Nigerians scare Jesus and Muhammed out of their responsible leaders only to turn them into monstrous leaders? If Jesus or Muhammed comes to Nigeria today, they will be burdened by Nigerians’ complexities and contradictions.

If we must grow together as a nation, we must stand together and prioritize integrity, merit, and reality over confusion, mediocrity, selfishness, blissful ignorance, and nauseating contradictions. Only through a collective effort can we restore and recoup our nation’s dignity and respect.

*Yahaya Balogun wrote this piece from Arizona, the United States of America.