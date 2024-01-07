Kano: APC Chieftain unveils souvenirs anticipating Gawuna’s victory at Supreme Court

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano, Hon. Seyi Olorunsola, has unveiled souvenirs ahead of the Supreme Court ruling on Kano governorship election, expressing optimism that the APC governorship candidate, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna will emerge victorious.

Hon. Seyi in a Statement made available to our Correspondent on Sunday, said: “In a vibrant display of political fervor, the city of Kano and its surroundings are currently adorned with a myriad of souvenirs and memorabilia, echoing the colors and logos of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This surge of political paraphernalia, including T-shirts, cups, and sausages, has been generously distributed to our members and supporters ahead of the Supreme Court verdict, which by the grace of God, will be in our favour.”

Hon. Seyi Olorunsola, is a former Chief Whip of the Fagge Local Government Council in Kano.

According to him: “The items, emblazoned with the distinctive hues of the APC and featuring the visages of the party’s gubernatorial candidate for the March 18, 2023 elections in Kano, are a testament to the palpable excitement and anticipation that has gripped the state.

“Notably, the images of the gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Nasir Gawuna along with his running mate Hon. Sule Garo, and my humbleself, grace these souvenirs in a show of solidarity and support for the APC’s cause.”

He further stated that: “It is noteworthy that these items are not intended for commercial sale; rather, they serve as symbolic expressions of political allegiance and endorsement.”

According to the Statement, “Hon. Seyi Olorunsola’s generosity in distributing these souvenirs reflects his commitment to rallying the public in support of the APC and its gubernatorial candidate, particularly in the face of the upcoming Supreme Court verdict.”

Hon. Seyi, a prominent figure in Kano’s political landscape, particularly, in the Sabon Gari axis of the state, has been prominently featured in recent months for his unwavering advocacy for the restoration of what he described as, “the genuine mandate of the voters in Kano State.”

He maintained that, “the people of Kano overwhelmingly cast their votes in favor of the APC during the previous elections.

“This conviction is underlined by a series of triumphs at both the Gubernatorial Election Tribunal and the Appeal Court. The people’s choice was reflected in those victories.

“As the Supreme Court prepares to deliver its verdict, I remain optimistic that the final judgment will unequivocally uphold the mandate of the people and result in the installation of Dr. Nasiru Gawanu as the authentic Governor of Kano State.”

He further expressed confidence that, “the people of Kano cannot wait to witness the realization of their chosen leader taking the reins of governance.

” I remain resolute in my belief that victory at the apex court is not only imminent but also necessary for the restoration of democratic principles and the will of the people.

“As the city of Kano becomes a canvas adorned with APC-branded souvenirs, the atmosphere is charged with anticipation.

” The srategic distribution of these memorabilia serves as both a rallying point for APC supporters and a visible expression of the party’s resilience in the face of political challenges. All eyes are now fixed on the Supreme Court, as Kano awaits the final verdict that will determine the political destiny of the state and its people,” he added.

(One of the branded sovernirs distributed by Hon. Seyi to APC supporters in Kano, awaiting the Supreme Court verdict)