I am proud of my decision to support Tinubu -Wike

Sunday, January 7, 2024 11:21 am


Nyesom Wike Minister of Federal Capital Territory FCT Abuja during his visit to Victor Tombari Giadom, Vice Chairman APC South-South, at Bera community in Gokana local government area of Rivers State

*Adds: “Ignore Noise Makers, It’s Not Yet Time for Politics.”

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Former Governor of Rivers State and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike has stated that he would continue to support President Tinubu as he is proud of the steps taken by him and his friends to produce a Southern President during the 2023 Presidential elections.

WIKE who disclosed this during a New Year visit to Hon Victor Giadom, South South Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC,at his country home in Bera, in Gokana Local Government Area, of Rivers State also revealed that in holding on to their decision for the Presidency to go to the South his group had to decline many tempting offers.

He went on to call on people in Rivers State not to be bothered by noise makers in the political arena as it is not yet time for politics. He said: “Ignore noise makers as politics is more than making noise or hiring people on Social Media to abuse others”. “It’s not time for politics, when it is time for politics we would know who is in charge”.

Using Hon Giadom as an example of a leader that has the ear of his people as a result of the impact he has made he explained that “politics is to make a positive impact in the lives of the people.”

In his remarks Hon Giadom thanked  Wike for the visit as he stated his full commitment to supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his team led by Wike in Rivers State.

The visit which was witnessed by Leaders and prominent politicians across party lines also had in attendance Senator Barry Mpigi, Senator Allwell Onyeso, Senator Philip Adudua, Chief Dan Orbih, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, Amb Desmond Akawor, Senator Sandy Onoh, Bro Felix Obuah and Ambassador Maurine Tamuno.

Also in attendance was Rt Hon Dum Dekor, Deputy Speaker of the Rivers State House Of Assembly, Lesi Maol

Hon Felix Nweke, Hon Emma Deeyah, Hon Igo Aguma,Gokana LGA Chairman, Deko Confidence, Khana LGA Hon Bariere Thomas, Tai LGA Chairman Hon Mbakpone Okpe, Eleme LGA Chairman Hon Obarilomate Ollor amongst other dignitaries.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam.

