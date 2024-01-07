How popular radio presenter defiled 15-year-old boy

By Nehru Odeh

More facts have emerged on how a popular Abia-based on-air personality, Mr Chigozie Anumudu, better known as MC Manosky, defiled a 15- year-old boy.

MC Manosky, 37, was arrested by officers of the Abia-State Police Command on Sunday, 31 December 2023 following complaints lodged at the Estern Ngwa Police station by the father of the victim whose name is withheld.

The victim, who gave a graphic account of how he was sodomised, said MC Manosky took him to a place around Addrexx Hotel in Aba and gave him bread to eat, an offer he refused.

The OAP was said to have slapped him, and later climbed on him. He allegedly slept off immediately and woke up Sunday morning to discover that he was feeling pains in his anus.

When he asked MC Manosky what he had done to him, the OAP threatened to kill him if he told anyone, the report says.

According to ABN TV, MC Manosky who is not a staff of any media organization operates as a freelance Journalist within Aba. As of the time of filing this report, Mc Manosky is currently being detained at the Ngwa Police Station.

Confirming the development, the State PPRO said the matter would be charged to court after investigations have been concluded, even though the Police did not disclose any specifics regarding his arrest or the nature of his violation.

The PPRO stated: “Abia State Police Command received a report on January 1, 2024, of an alleged incident of unlawful carnal knowledge by Mr. Anumudu Chigozie, a 37-year-old resident of Umuobiakwa Village in Eastern Ngwa Division.

“Mr. Chigozie was accused of engaging in unlawful carnal knowledge with a minor (Name Withheld). Discreet Investigation is ongoing and the matter will be charged to court.”