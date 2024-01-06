Tinubu congratulates President Felix Tshisekedi of DR Congo on his re-election

Tinubu congratulates President Felix Tshisekedi of DR Congo on his re-election

Saturday, January 6, 2024 8:01 pm


Presidents Bola Tinubu , right, and Felix Tshisekedi  of DR Congo 

Presidents Bola Tinubu , right, and Felix Tshisekedi  of DR Congo

President Tinubu has commended the government and the people of DR Congo for ensuring a successful conduct of the last elections.

The President also congratulates the people of DR Congo for deepening democratic norms by exercising their rights without resorting to acts inimical to the sustenance of democracy.

“It is welcoming that the last elections in DR Congo were well-concluded. Democracy is sustainable on the continent. I congratulate President Tshisekedi on his victory. The President has demonstrated statesmanship in his handling of regional and continental matters. Africa will overcome any challenge with governance by popular consent, and democracy will thrive,” President Tinubu states.

The President wishes President Tshisekedi a successful term in office.

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Funke Akindele 3 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu congratulates Funke Akindele, describes achievement as Lagos story
    7 hours ago

    Ezeife: Personal Encounters
    Dr. Salisu Ogbo Usman 9 hours ago

    Kogi Poly to hold combined convocation for over 12,000 students
    Sierra Leone soldiers 11 hours ago

    Remembering January 6 Today
    Prof. Musa Olomu 11 hours ago

    Now That Medical Director of FMC Abeokuta, Prof. Musa Olomu Clocks 60 today – What Next?
    Gov Biodun Oyebanji 12 hours ago

    Gbonyin Council Chair Applauds Gov. Oyebanji for Excellence in Leadership
    Lagos Red Line 13 hours ago

    Lagos Red Line, Opebi Link Bridge, 15 Jetties to Ease Traffic in 2024- Omotoso
    President Tinubu and security chiefs and heads of intelligence agencies at a Presidential Security Briefing 24 hours ago

    Tinubu to Security Chiefs: You Are Making Progress, But There Must Be Conclusive Victory