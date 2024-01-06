Sanwo-Olu congratulates Funke Akindele, describes achievement as Lagos story

Saturday, January 6, 2024 6:29 pm


 

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has congratulated multiple award-winning actor and producer, Funke Akindele on the performance of her latest movie, A Tribe Called Juddah, which grossed over 1 billion Naira recently at the cinema.

He described Akindele’s A Tribe Called Juddah’s box office feat as an affirmation of Lagos as truly the home of entertainment, creativity, culture and Arts.

He said Akindele’s latest movie once again, has proved to the world that Funke is a creative of an uncommon talent, a woman of substance who brings her God-given talent into making theatrical and artistic magic for the pleasure of millions of Nigerians and Africans.

The Governor, in a statement issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile said the Government of Lagos State had watched closely with keen interest the trajectory of the hard working people in the creative industry and had resolved to keep celebrating them for making the State the pride of Africa.

He said: “What we’ve witnessed is a confirmation that our dear State remains the hub of entertainment, leisure, creativity and tourism in the West African sub region. Funke Akindele and her colleagues in the creative industry have shown to the world that Nollywood, as an industry, resides in Lagos.

“I, therefore congratulate her for achieving this great feat, while urging her not to rest on her oars as the future remains a lot brighter than it is today.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu added that Akindele and other film makers’ achievement in the month of December alone has raised the conversation about how the creative sector, particularly movies, music and fashion are helping with the diversification of our economy and how Lagos is proud to be at the forefront of the transformation.

The Governor, also congratulated the duo of Toyin Abraham and Mercy Aigbe-Adeoti, producers of Malaika and Ada Omo Daddy movies for coming up strongly and giving Lagos residents and Nigerians great cinematic experience during the Yuletide period.

