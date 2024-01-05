Rehabilitate Otukpo-Obi Highway To Curb Kidnapping, Group Tells Federal Govt

NKRUMAH BANKONG-OBI/Obi

The Ito Unity Forum, IUF, a socio-cultural group in Benue State, in partnership with the Ito Youth Association has appealed to the Federal Government to urgently rehabilitate the Otukpo – Obi-Oju road to curtail the rampant killings and kidnapping occurring in the area.

The call was made in a communique signed by Patrick Ihuma, President IUF and issued to newsmen at the end of its recent annual convention/security summit held at Obi Local Government Area of Benue State. The summit which was themed: “Impacts of Insecurity on Socio-economic Development of Obi LGA and Rebuilding the Ito of Our of Dreams” focused on finding a lasting solution to insecurity ravaging Obi LGA and environs.

Also, the group called on Benue State Government to construct the Alade – Obarike Road to give the people of Obi LGA a sense belonging in the scheme of things, because the LGA has not been linked-up with any state road since it was creation.

Ihuma decried the infrastructural decay in the council area. Specifically, he mentioned the dilapidated primary schools and unequipped primary healthcare centres across the 12 wards of the LGA. The forum, therefore, called on the state government to reconstruct and equip existing primary health centres to cater to the health needs of the people and promote universal health coverage.

The Commissioner of Police in Benue, CP George Chuku, was also implored to strengthen security operations in Obi Police Division as well as enhance surveillance and patrol in and around the LGA with the view to nipping criminal activities on the bud.

“The participants engaged in frank deliberations on the myriad of problems confronting Ito people and her socio-economic development, ranging from insecurity, poverty, lack of effective representation, poor education. It resolved that anybody caught in any kind of organised crime like cybercrime, cultism, drugs dealing, kidnapping, aiding and abetting any form of criminality in any part of Obi LGA shall be ostracised forthwith by Ad’Utu Obi, HRH, Chief Chris Ijale, the communique read in part, adding that “The forum also charged parents and guidance to brace up to their responsibility of bringing up their wards in the right moral standards and the fear of the God.”

As part of activities during the programme, the association embarked on free medical outreach in which over 500 people benefited and various ailments were screened and treated. The communique indicated the resolve of the association to sustain the medical outreach by making it an annual event.