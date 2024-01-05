President Tinubu extols Nigeria’s creative excellence, congratulates Funke Akindele on box office record

President Tinubu extols Nigeria’s creative excellence, congratulates Funke Akindele on box office record

Friday, January 5, 2024 4:30 pm


Funke Akindele

Funke Akindele

President Bola Tinubu celebrates the ingenuity, creativity, and immense artistic talents of Nigeria’s thriving entertainment industry.

President Tinubu congratulates Ms. Funke Akindele on her record-setting film and commends the ace thespian for her contributions to the growth of the industry.

The President extols the excellence of the Nigerian creative industry, acknowledging its pivotal place as a medium not only for artistic expression but also a source of enormous soft power and viable export.

“The creative industry is one of the high-employment sectors, providing jobs for our able and talented youths. It is an industry that is crucial to my administration. I salute Nigerians for their enduring support and patronage of home-grown creative efforts. We will provide the conducive environment for the industry to thrive further,” President Tinubu states.

 

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Presidents Bola Tinubu , right, and Felix Tshisekedi  of DR Congo  2 hours ago

    Tinubu congratulates President Felix Tshisekedi of DR Congo on his re-election
    Funke Akindele 3 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu congratulates Funke Akindele, describes achievement as Lagos story
    7 hours ago

    Ezeife: Personal Encounters
    Dr. Salisu Ogbo Usman 9 hours ago

    Kogi Poly to hold combined convocation for over 12,000 students
    Sierra Leone soldiers 11 hours ago

    Remembering January 6 Today
    Prof. Musa Olomu 11 hours ago

    Now That Medical Director of FMC Abeokuta, Prof. Musa Olomu Clocks 60 today – What Next?
    Gov Biodun Oyebanji 12 hours ago

    Gbonyin Council Chair Applauds Gov. Oyebanji for Excellence in Leadership
    Lagos Red Line 13 hours ago

    Lagos Red Line, Opebi Link Bridge, 15 Jetties to Ease Traffic in 2024- Omotoso