Oil and Gas Veteran, Babajide Agunbiade, Joins Mobihealth Board of Directors

Houston-based Dr. Babajide Agunbiade (FNSE), an oil and gas veteran and one of the world’s leading offshore production experts has joined the Mobihealth Board of Directors.

Dr. Agunbiade is a highly respected engineer, investor, businessman, and Chief Executive of Alpha Energy

Resources, a diversified conglomerate with interests in offshore production and mining. He was a one-time executive director for Houston-based National Oilwell Varco, the largest oilfield equipment manufacturing company in the world. In that role, he completed over 2 billion USD worth of offshore production projects in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, and Sub-Saharan

Africa. He is a fellow of the Nigerian Society Of Engineers, a Fellow of the Institute Of Industrial and Systems Engineers, as well as being a fellow of the Society Of Underwater

Technologies.

As of 2022, he is one of only globally acknowledged 13 Subject Matter Experts in Subsea production systems.

A United Nations SDG Ambassador, Dr. Agunbiade, is passionate about high social impact ventures and has followed Mobihealth’s impressive journey for the past couple of years with keen interest. On joining the board Dr Agunbiade says “On his joining Mobihealth Board of Director Dr Agunbiade said “I am thrilled to join MobiHealth, a company that is poised to combat and revolutionise access to healthcare in Nigeria. He continued, On the global healthcare index, Nigeria’s healthcare ranks as one of the five worst in the world. The health industry is in such dire straits that thousands of doctors have moved abroad in search of better working conditions. With nearly 200 million people, MobiHealth is positioned to provide healthcare solutions for a huge customer base on a long and sustained basis.”

Dr. Funmi Adewara, the Founder and CEO of Mobihealth said “It is such a great honour and privilege to have Dr. Agunbiade brings his decades of experience and influence to help Mobihealth succeed in our next growth phase. His vast experience, achievements and influence will be invaluable to the board and this excites me”.