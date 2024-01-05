Governor Namadi promises adequate water supply in Dutse

Friday, January 5, 2024 4:12 pm


Jigawa State Governor,  Umar Namadi

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Dutse

Jigawa State Governor,  Umar Namadi  has reaffirmed his administration’s dedication towards ensuring that  the long-awaited Great Dutse Water Supply Project becomes a reality.

Governor Namadi gave the assurance, while receiving  a technical delegation from the Federal Ministry of Water Resources who paid him a visit at Government House, Dutse.

Engr. Abu Hassan, the Deputy Director of Urban Water Supply, led the delegation.

Governor Namadi, expressed his commitment to working with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to ensure the success of the Dutse Water Project and other upcoming initiatives.

According to him:  “This is a project that is very dear to us as a government and the Jigawa State people. We have a target: Dutse as a state capital must have an adequate water supply, and together we are going to make this project a reality, insha Allah. We already have the design, the bill of quantity, and other necessary documents needed for the project’s execution.”

In his remarks, Mr. Abu Hassan, commended the Jigawa State government for its commitment and dedication to realizing the Dutse Water Project.

He said that their visit was part of a fact-finding mission to gather information in collaboration with the state government’s technical team.

“We appreciate the cooperation and support we have received from the Jigawa State government thus far. The commitment demonstrated by Governor Namadi aligns with our shared goal of providing essential services, particularly in the critical area of water supply,” he added.

Our Correspondent reports that  Dutse Water Project is a key priority for Governor Namadi’s administration, as outlined in his  12-point agenda blueprint.

Governor Namadi has continuously stated that the state government remains resolute in its efforts to meet the water needs of the people, with the Dutse Water Project standing as a testament to its commitment towards improving the lives of Jigawa State residents.

He said his  administration looks forward to the successful collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and the timely realization of the Dutse Water Project, marking a significant milestone in the provision of clean and adequate water to the residents of Dutse and its environs.

 

 

 

