Police confirm release of three kidnapped persons along Airport road Port Harcourt

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Police has confirmed the release of three victims who were kidnapped along Aluu-Igwuruta road on Tuesday evening January 2.

According to SP Grace Iringe-Koko the Spokesperson for the Rivers Police Command said their freedom was made possible by she said the release was made possible based on massive deployment of personnel to the area which now pressure the kidnappers to release them. Under the victims have already reunited with their families today, Friday January 5th 2024.

SP Iringe-Koko said the Commissioner of Police Rivers State Command, CP Olatunji Rilwan Disu had a meeting with Area Commanders, DPOs within the area of jurisdiction with tactical team Commanders and instructed them to mount adequate security measures in place to ensure those abducted regained their freedom.

It could be independently confirmed if the victims actually paid ransom before their release and whether there are attempts to hunt down the kidnappers who seem to have turned the bushes in that axis to their safe haven for kidnapping.

Late last year, there were incidents of kidnappings along the Igwuruta- International Airport road.

Online reports had it that kidnappers struck around the Port Harcourt International Airport Roundabout, Omagwa and abducted eight persons.

Other reports also claim that the incident happened on Tuesday evening along the Obiri-Ikwerre-Airport Road.