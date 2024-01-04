Yuletide: President Tinubu extends free train service to Sunday January 7

President Bola Tinubu has approved the extension of the yuletide free train service till Sunday January 7, 2024 to allow more Nigerians who are yet to return to their stations enjoy the benefit.

The Federal Government announced a free train service on all serviced routes and 50% rebate on road transportation from December 21, 2023 to January 4th, 2024 on specific routes to reduce the burden of high cost of public transportation during the just concluded Christmas and new year holidays.

While over 163,000 Nigerians benefited from successful first leg of the yuletide initiative, President Tinubu, in further demonstration of his care for the welfare of Nigerians, directed that the free train service should be made available for extra 3 days to allow more Nigerians to take the advantage.

The public is advised to note that this extension applies to all three routes currently being serviced by the Nigerian Railway Corporation as follows:

1. Lagos – Ibadan

2. Warri -Itakpe

3. Abuja – Kaduna

It is hoped that Nigerians who are interested in travelling by rail will take full advantage of this unique opportunity aimed at enhancing people’s welfare.