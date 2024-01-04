Sierra Leone: “We’ill Fight for Former President Koroma’s Innocence, Come Rain Or Shine”- Lead Lawyer

Sierra Leone: “We’ill Fight for Former President Koroma’s Innocence, Come Rain Or Shine”- Lead Lawyer

Thursday, January 4, 2024 1:50 pm


Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara

Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara

Abubakar Hashim/ Freetown

The lead lawyer to former President Koroma, Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara, has revealed that his client is innocent of the four count charges of treason related offences. He stated that they would “fight the case, that has now been adjourned to 17 January, 2024, come rain or shine”.

Kamara noted his client has so far been grilled for 40 hours, since he was invited from Makeni on 27, November, 2023. But in all these interrogating hours, “nothing substantially indicting was found against him, but only questions like do you know your former and current bodyguards like Leader Booth and others, which he replied “ yes”.

He went further, knowing these people do not necessarily establish link to the November 26 attempted coup, _which the former President condemned in a press release “.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Information, Chernoh Bah, has confirmed the government’s rejection of ECOWAS’ request for a political asylum for the former President in Nigeria, stating that the ECOWAS letter is “a correspondence that did not bear the collective consensus of the commission “.

The former President is back at his private residence at Goderich, as he was granted bail on self recognition as a former President, despite being charged for treason.

The case has been adjourned to 17 January 2024.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Presidents Bola Tinubu , right, and Felix Tshisekedi  of DR Congo  2 hours ago

    Tinubu congratulates President Felix Tshisekedi of DR Congo on his re-election
    Funke Akindele 3 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu congratulates Funke Akindele, describes achievement as Lagos story
    7 hours ago

    Ezeife: Personal Encounters
    Dr. Salisu Ogbo Usman 9 hours ago

    Kogi Poly to hold combined convocation for over 12,000 students
    Sierra Leone soldiers 11 hours ago

    Remembering January 6 Today
    Prof. Musa Olomu 11 hours ago

    Now That Medical Director of FMC Abeokuta, Prof. Musa Olomu Clocks 60 today – What Next?
    Gov Biodun Oyebanji 12 hours ago

    Gbonyin Council Chair Applauds Gov. Oyebanji for Excellence in Leadership
    Lagos Red Line 13 hours ago

    Lagos Red Line, Opebi Link Bridge, 15 Jetties to Ease Traffic in 2024- Omotoso