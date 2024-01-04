See the facilities at the Femi Gbajabiamila hall of residence at Unilag

Unilag, Femi Gbajabiamila hall of residence,

…..Facilitated and Donated to UNILAG by the Former Speaker of the House of Reps and Incumbent CoS to the President

The Femi Gbajabiamila Hall of Residence is situated on the main campus of University of Lagos, Akoka, Lagos. It is a 484-bed Landmark students hostel facility builts on a total land area of 2924.0 sq.m.

It was commissioned on Wednesday January 3,2024 by the Speaker of the Federal House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen.

The facility, as The Nation reported, is visible as a landmark structure from both the Bariga and Abule Oja appoaches to the main gate of the University.

The University of Lagos is the first Federal Government-owned university in Nigeria, established on October 22, 1962 by an Act of Parliament. It is a research-oriented university which places premium on innovation and sound scholarship. It parades a wide range of academic programmes at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels, offered on a full-time and part-time basis. It has three campuses which include: the Main Campus at Akoka, College of Medicine, Idi Araba, and the Radiography Campus at Yaba.

With a student population of about sixty (60) thousand, the current hostel bed spaces on the main campus is less than nine (9) thousand. This has resulted in a huge gap in hostel accommodation/bed spaces needs for students on campus. This has also resulted in constraint for the University to take on adequately, considerable number of international students.

The Femi Gbajabiamila International Students Hostel Complex comprises of 4 blocks; A , B, C, D

Each block is built on total land area of approximately 23m x 64m = 1472.0 sq.m. each. The blocks are largely structured as 4-man rooms and also with some single occupancy rooms.

• Number of 4-man rooms per Block = 57

• Number of Beds per Block = 228

• Number of Wardrobes = 114

• Number of 1-man rooms per Block = 12

• Number of Beds (1-man Rm) per Block = 12

• Number of Wardrobes (1-man Rm) = 12

Other facilitities provided for the student- occupiers in each block are, but not limited to the following:

• Furnished Common Room =1. The common room is furnished with 15nos double seater chairs with a fairly big smart TV.

The 484-bed hostel facility is the landmark contribution of the Chief of Staff to the President, #femigbaja, to the physical infrastructure development of his Alma Mater.

