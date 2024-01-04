Rivers, Bayelsa can handle their issues as sister states without being in Court – Fubara 

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Governor Siminalayi Fubara has said there is no need for Rivers and Bayelsa States to be engaged in legal battle over how to manage property jointly owned by both States.

The Rivers State governor has therefore, declared his willingness to work with his Bayelsa State counterpart, Senator Douye Diri to remove obstacles that frustrate both States from achieving positive synergy that would engender mutual cooperation and development.

Governor Fubara expressed his strong desire for the mutual cooperation when he led prominent Rivers leaders to pay a new year visit to governor Douye Diri at his country home in Sampou in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

“My visit today, the purpose is, not to make it a mere visit, but to let it be unification meeting.

“Our visit is to tell our brother that we want to work together for common purpose for the development of both States.

“We have a lot of things in Rivers State that are jointly owned by these two states.

“It is our desire, I know we have not had this before, from this particularly moment, whatever it is, let us look for a way to settle it, so that we can move ahead.

“I have always said that we cannot attain development in the face of crisis.

“We can not help one another in a situation of anarchy. Peace is the major ingredient for development.”

.