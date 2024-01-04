President Tinubu Appoints New Executive Directors in Agencies Under Fed Ministry of Maritime and Blue Economy

President Tinubu Appoints New Executive Directors in Agencies Under Fed Ministry of Maritime and Blue Economy

Thursday, January 4, 2024 9:05 pm


President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new Executive Directors in two (2) agencies under the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy:

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA):

(A) Ms. Vivian C. Richard Edet — Executive Director, Finance & Administration (NPA)

(B) Engr. Olalekan Badmus — Executive Director, Marine & Operations (NPA)

(C) Engr. Ibrahim Abba Umar — Executive Director, Engineering & Technical Services (NPA)

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA)

(D) Mr. Jibril Abba — Executive Director, Maritime Labour & Cabotage Services (NIMASA)

(E) Mr. Chudi Offodile — Executive Director, Finance & Administration (NIMASA)

(F) Engr. Fatai Taye Adeyemi — Executive Director, Operations (NIMASA)

The President approves these appointments with the firm belief, after studying their impressive profiles, that the new appointees will expeditiously and efficiently execute on their collective mandate to create the conditions required to significantly raise the contribution of the Marine & Blue Economy sector to the nation’s GDP while evolving the Nigerian economy into a labour-intensive and inclusive one that creates new opportunity for all Nigerians in accordance with the Renewed Hope Agenda, under the able guidance of the Honourable Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, H.E. Adegboyega Oyetola.

