Police arrest suspected notorious Iceland Cult kingpin on 3 years wanted list

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a suspected notorious Iceland cult leader, terrorising Eleme Area A 35-year-old Barikui Amanyie, aka ‘Lawyer’ in Eleme,Eleme local government area of the State.

The Police said the arrest was in response to a directive given by the Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu, to tactical units and Divisions to intensify efforts to apprehend all wanted criminals on the watch list of the Rivers State Police command.

Barikui, who hails from Kaanii in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, has been on the watchlist list of the Police since December 31, 2021, when he and five other members of his gang murdered one Mr Lioneda Lebari.

According to the Command in a press statement signed by SP Grace Iringe-Koko it Spokesperson “On the fateful day, the deceased was tracked by the gang after withdrawing his annual savings of NGN150,000 from a local thrift collector. He was tracked to the Oil-Mill junction, where he was attacked by Barikui and his gang and stabbed multiple times. He was left to die of his wounds while they fled the scene of the crime.

Police said the Suspect, before his arrest, had been in hiding, switching hideouts regularly to evade arrest. However, on Friday, December 20, the Anti Kidnapping Unit of the Rivers State Police responded to a tip-off and apprehended the suspect in his hideout at Eleme. Among the items recovered from the suspect were locally made pistols and items suspected to be charms.

Police further said the suspect has confessed to the crime and has been charged on a two-count charge of murder and cultism. Investigations are still on as the Police get closer to apprehending other members of the murderous gang.

The Commissioner of Police expressed his satisfaction with the promptness of the men of the Rivers State Police Command in dealing with suspects on the Police watchlist.

He further charged them not to relent in the campaign against crime as the command had begun gaining ground on crime and criminality in the state. He vowed that the Command would ensure that other members of the gang that murdered Mr Lebari would be brought to justice soonest.

He also seized the opportunity to assure law-abiding residents of Rivers State that the Police will continue to give their utmost best to make the state as peaceful as possible.

Police confirm kidnap of persons along Airport road Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has confirmed kidnap of about three persons although early reports claim Eight victims were abducted by suspected herdsman along Port Harcourt International Airport road on Tuesday evening.

Giving the confirmation the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Grace Iringe-Koko,”I just spoke with the Division Police Officer,DPO, and he said three (3) while the Commissioner of Police,CP, has tasked Tactical team commanders and the DPOs within that jurisdiction for adequate security measures in place, ensuring those hoodlums to be arrested”.

Online reports had it that kidnappers struck around the Port Harcourt International Airport Roundabout, Omagwa and abducted eight persons.

Other reports also claim that the incident happened on Tuesday evening along the Obiri-Ikwerre-Airport Road.

It was gathered that the criminals had blocked the left flank of the road from the airport – about five minutes’ drive away from the airport roundabout.

It was learnt that all the victims were moving from the airport axis to the Obiri-Ikwerre area before they were attacked by the bandits.

It was also gathered that over 10 cars were involved and that those who were unable to escape the scene were picked.

One of the victims who escaped the kidnap, Emmanuel Biira, noted that three people were whisked away from his car and that one of them was shot in the head before being taken away.

Biira, who narrowly escaped the attack narrated that the incident happened not too far from the airport junction and that occupants of over 10 vehicles were involved in the incident.

He narrated: “Not too far from the airport junction en route to Obiri Ikwerre flyover, I ran into an ambush along with about 8 to 10 other cars. We all saw the kidnappers shooting and we reversed to head back to the airport junction but we were surrounded already back, front and all around.