NNPC tells Nigeriana: Don’t panic, no plan to increase fuel price

Not a few Nigerians thought they were about to to be chastised with the scorpion of fuel price in the new year. Now, they should perish the thought. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company, NNPC, Limited said that there is no planned increase in the cost of petrol.

This was contained in a statement on Wednesday issued by the company ‘s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi O. Soneye.

NNPC urged Nigerians to disregard “unfounded rumours” about possible increase in the price of the product.

It assured them that there were no plans for an upward review of the PMS price.

“Motorists nationwide are advised against engaging in panic buying, as there is presently ample availability of PMS across the country,” the spokesman asserted.