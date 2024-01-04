Kano:Quack doctor in police net for killing pregnant woman with injection

*Notorious thug nabbed for stabbing cleric to death

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

Police in Kano have arrested a quack doctor, Mr. Chidera Ugwu (24) for killing a pregnant woman through administration of wrong injection, while trying to abort the unborn baby.

Police also arrested a notorious thug, Yusuf Haruna A. K. A Lagwatsani (18), for stabbing an Imam with a sharp knife to death.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr.. Mohammed Usaini Gumel, who gave account of the arrests through Kano state Police Command image-maker, Superintendent of Police, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the Command has made commendable progress in its relentless pursuit of justice.

The duo of Chidera and Yusuf will be charged for highly sensitive homicide cases that have shocked the Kano community.

CP Gumel said: “On December 20, 2023, a report was received from one Nura Balarabe, of Tofa Local Government Area, Kano, that one Ukasha Muhammed, aged 19 years, of Langel Village Tofa Local Government Area, Kano, impregnated his sister, Amina Bala, aged 19 years, of Kwanar Mahuwa Tofa Local Government Area, Kano.

“The said Ukasha Muhammad conspired with one Chidera Ugwu, aged 24 years, of Lanbum Banki Tofa Local Government Area, Kano, and administered injections and drugs to the said Amina Balarabe with intent to cause miscarriage which resulted to her death.

‘The suspects were arrested and confessed to the crime. Investigations revealed that the said Chidera Ugwu has allegedly been administering fatal injections to pregnant women, leading to tragic consequences.

“The arrest of the quack doctor signifies a significant breakthrough in our ongoing efforts to safeguard the lives and well-being of all the residents in the State.”

CP Gumel added that: “In a separate incident, the Kano Police Command has apprehended a notorious thug, Yusuf Haruna AKA Lagwatsani, aged 18 years, of Dala Local Government Area, Kano responsible for the senseless murder of a renowned Imam.

“On December 31, 2023, a report was received from one Musa Yunusa, of Jakara Quarters Kano that on the same date, the said Yusuf Haruna attacked and stabbed one Mallam Sani Mohammed Shuaibu, aged 45 years, of same address with a sharp knife at his back while performing ablution, simply because the victim warned him and his gang to stop smoking Indian hemp around the Mosque premises.

“As a result, the victim sustained deep injury and was rushed to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital and was confirmed dead by the Doctor.

“The incident shook the community, and our officers have worked tirelessly to identify and capture the assailant. This arrest is a testament to our unwavering commitment to protecting the sanctity of life and bringing justice to those affected by such heinous acts.”

The Kano police boss said the reign of thuggery in Kano is gradually coming to an end as 12 drummers and singers who promote thuggery and criminal activities through their indecent music that instigate thugs have surrendered to the Police.

CP Gumel further stated that, “the Kano State Police Command is pleased to announce the voluntary surrender by 12 drummers from Rijiyar Lemo and Kurna Quarters that in most time instigate thugs (’yandaba), during hunting exercise and related activities across the state.

“This significant development marks another positive step in the ongoing efforts of the Police Command to curb criminal activities and maintain law and order in Kano State.

“Already, members of the public are aware of the recent ugly heads of yet another manner adopted by brigand youths have been identified and the desired community solution being adopted by the police in conjunction with communities in Dala and its environs, people are now sleeping with their eyes closed.

“People should smile again with the current development where 12 more individuals that were in the past being seen as instigators and arrowheads in perpetrating such criminal acts have now realized their mistake, willingly surrendered themselves to the Police Command and promised never to beat the drum of conflict again, but to keep cooperating with the police and to be keeping the peace together.

“At this point, the police Command recognizes the collaborative efforts of the good people of Kano State and call everyone to come forward for more positive engagement that can significantly contribute to the identification and subsequent voluntary surrender by more of these society deviants as the valuable cooperation will serve as a strong instrument for creating a secure and peaceful environment for all residents.

“The Police Command is assuring everyone that it is committed to the promotion of security and safety of all residents in the state and will continue to employ all necessary measures for neutralizing criminal elements that pose threat to the peace and security.”

CP Gumel warned individuals who are still engaging in criminal activities to seize this opportunity and follow the footsteps of those who have chosen to surrender voluntarily, assuring that the Police Command will provide the necessary support and guidance to aid in their rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

The police boss further appreciated the confidence and friendship gesture being extended by the good people of Kano State to the Police Command.

He also thanked everyone for their commitment to prayers, understanding, encouragement, continuous support, and cooperation.

He further urged everyone to keep reporting any suspicious movement of persons or items they come across to the nearest Police Station or through any of the following emergency contacts: 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926, or log in to the NPF Rescue Me Application available on Google Play Store, or through the following Online Media Platforms: Facebook: Kano State Police Command

Twitter: Kano State Police Command (@KanoPoliceNG)

Instagram: Kano State Police Command

Tiktok: Kano State Police Command.