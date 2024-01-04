Kano: House of Reps members pays N38 million tuition fees for over 512 students

Thursday, January 4, 2024 8:21 pm


Bar. Mohammed Bello Shehu

*Also, a foundation disburses N10 million to widows, orphans, less privileged 

By Maduabuchi Nmeribeh/Kano

The member representing Fagge Federal Constituency, Kano, at the House of Represenatives, Bar. Mohammed Bello Shehu, has spent over N38 million for the settlement of tuition fees to over 512 students from the Constituency in different tertiary institution.

Bar.  Shehu, who disclosed this during an Interactive Session with members of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Nigeria Union of Jpurnalists (NUJ), Kano, held at the Press Centre, said the gesture will be sustained as long as he remains at the Lower Chamber of the National Assembly.

Among the beneficiaries of the gesture are students from Fagge Constituency, studying in  Ahmadu Bello  University (ABU), Zaria; Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto;  Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa state; and School of Hygiene, Kano, which has the highest number of beneficiaries.

According to him, plans have also been concluded to build a primary school at Rijjyar Lemo axis which does not have a single primary school over the years.

“Rijjyar Lemo does not have a single primary school. We took note of this; and already, I have secured a location for the building of modern primary school within the area. We have earmarked  N50 million for the commencement of the project,” he said.

Taking cognizance of the fact that Fagge in Kano is known for tailoring business, Bar. Shehu has also commenced sponsorship of cluster tailoring outfits within his constituency for business expansion and mass production of clothes and uniforms.

He said arrangements have been concluded to register the professional tailors  with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), so that they can get contracts to sow uniforms for schools, military and Para-military agencies.

Bar. Shehu said his office is not keeping blind eyes on the issue of flooding and erosion that have continued to devastate Fagge Constituency, as he has already commenced moves to access ecological funds from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

On his plans for Sabon Gari residents, an enclave pre-dominantly dominated by non-natives, Bar. Shehu said he has come up with a budget to rehabilitate, at least, two roads within the Sabon Gari area.

Foundation disburses N10 million to widows, orphans, less privileged 

Also the Moses Andishu Foundation (MAF), has disbursed N10 million palliatives to widows, orphans and the less privileged across Nigeria.

Mr. Moses Andishu, putting smiles on the faces of widows, orphans, less privileged across Nigeria

A Statement signed  by the Country Director of MAF, Joseph Andishu and made available to our Correspondent, stated that the beneficiaries were drawn from across all states in Nigeria, irrespective of religious, ethnic and political affiliations.

According to the Statement, the gesture was done to cushion the effects of expenses during the  Christmas and New Year celebrations, coupled with the harsh economic crunch, biting Nigerians, particularly, the not-well-to-do.

The Statement added that: “The  disbursement of the materials to the beneficiaries is to ease the pains of indigent persons, during the Christmas and new year festive celebrations.

According to Joseph, “the Foundation which was established  in 2020 is with the  vision and  mission to  support the needy in the society.

” Since its creation, the organization pursues the alleviation  of poverty and offers support to  vulnerable groups, now an poverty alleviation exercise.

“The gesture was sponsored by, Moses Ted Andishu, the CEO of Freivan Support Services Limited.”

Our correspondent  reports that  the  items  were distributed to less privileged people,  comprising of  widows, orphans and  aged persons.

Joseph added that:  “Moses Ted Andishu, the CEO of Freivan Support Services Limited is an international award winning entrepreneur (Be Mogul) and philanthropist based in the UK.

“In 2020, when he visited his home, Obudu Local Government area of Cross Rivers State, Moses Andishu met different challenges faced by his people and was moved to start the MOSES ANDISHU FIUNDATION.

“MSF a non-profit platform that empowers people.

“So far, the MOSES ANDISHU FOUNDATION, has supported several people with motorcycles for local transportation, sewing machines for tailoring businesses, and soft skill development for leadership.

“This Foundation  has also provided many widows with food items particularly during festive periods.

“Moses found his purpose early on, of giving back to every community he is a part of.

“Little wonder his presence and Foundation have evolved into a phenomenon that his people yearn for.

“He has also tutored and mentored skilled individuals in the UK, supported schools, paid hospital bills, empowered the youth, and over-all, alleviated poverty.

“It is in this feat that he was recognized with a major street (Moses Andishu Street) named after him in Kaduna state (his town of birth).”

MAF is a United Kingdom (UK) based  not for profit organization, disbursing philanthropic gestures across Nigeria.

 

 

 

