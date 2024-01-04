Court Stops Removal of Directors of Platform Capital

Court Stops Removal of Directors of Platform Capital

Thursday, January 4, 2024 3:20 pm


Justice

Justice

Akin Kuponiyi

The presiding judge of a Federal high court in Lagos,Justice Akintayo Aluko has restrained Duport Midstream Company Ltd, from taking any step towards removing the directors of the Platform Capital Investment Partners.

The court in an Enrolment Order dated January 3, 2024 made an Order of Interlocutory Injunction restraining the 1st Defendant (Duport Midstream Company Ltd) either by itself or through its agents, servants, privies, representatives or any person or whosoever is acting on its behalf from taking any steps towards removing the directors of the Doport  Midstream nominated to its board of directors by the 2nd Defendant pending the hearing and determination of a suit filed by Dr. Ponmile Osibo.

Justice Akintayo made the Order  upon hearing a Motion Exparte dated December 3, 2023,argued by the Counsel to the Applicant, Olayinka Olajuwon who moved in terms praying the court to grant the reliefs sought as endorsed on the motion Paper.

The court also heard submissions of Adegoke Oshobi, (SAN) for the 1st Defendant/ Respondent, and Chief Ayorinde SAN for the 2nd Defendant respectively.

Consequently, upon reading the affidavit in support of the motion paper sworn to by. Dr. Ponmile Osibo, and moved by his lawyer, the court granted the following reliefs:

“An Order of Interlocutory Injunction restraining the 1st Defendant/Respondent either by itself or through its agents, servants, privies, representatives or any person or whosoever is acting on its behalf from taking any steps towards removing the directors of the 1st Defendant/ Respondent nominated to its board of directors by the 2nd Defendant/ Respondent pending the hearing and determination of this suit.

“An  order of Interlocutory Injunction restraining the 1st Defendant/ Respondent from entertaining any request other than that of the members or directors of the 2nd Defendant/Respondent to remove or to commence any process for the removal of the 2nd Defendant/Respondent’s nominated directors on the board of directors of the 1st Defendant/ Respondent pending the hearing and determination of this suit.

The case has been adjourned till January 29, 2024 for mention.

 

