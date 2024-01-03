Sierra Leone Govt Rejects ECOWAS Request to Relocate Former President Koroma to Nigeria

Abubakar Hashim/ Freetown

The Government of Sierra Leone, through the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Timothy Kanba, confirmed tonight that his government had rejected ECOWAS’ request to relocate former President Koroma to Nigeria.

Stating further that his government is in receipt of the letter that emanated and signed by the President of ECOWAS, Dr Omar Touray, but was “unilaterally done and executed “, remarking further that the last “ECOWAS mission to the country did not conclude on exit of Koroma to Nigeria, so we do not countenance the letter and its contents”.

This has finally put paid and confirmed that the former President will not travel to Abuja as earlier planned.

Below is the letter from ECOWAS’: